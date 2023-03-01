Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Roller coaster ride far from over for Dragons' six-million-dollar man

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hunt has staked his legacy on returning the Dragons to the top of the NRL mountain. Picture - NRL Imagery

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt isn't all that interested in discussing his own legacy. It's not surprising given he still has at least three more years footy in front of him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.