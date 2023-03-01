Roller coaster ride far from over for Dragons' six-million-dollar man

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt isn't all that interested in discussing his own legacy. It's not surprising given he still has at least three more years footy in front of him.
It doesn't stop others doing it for him, and there's no shortage of opinions on the matter, hasn't been since the Dragons effectively flipped the player market on its head with a six-year $6.5 million deal that lured the now 32-year-old to Wollongong.
"It was of bit of a surprise and pretty unexpected to be honest," Hunt told this newspaper on his arrival in January 2018.
"To get a deal that long and to have that much security in your career felt pretty crazy. It's something that doesn't come along very often in the game."
At least it didn't then.
Along with Daly Cherry-Evans' infamous backflip into a "lifetime" (eight-year) deal with the Sea Eagles, Hunt's deal was among the first of its kind.
These days, they're now par for the course. Top-echelon halves, and in some cases those below them, will barely touch a fountain pen for a deal less than five years long.
Parramatta's Mitch Moses - a player with one Origin game, no premierships and no Tests to his name - is currently weighing up whether to re-commit long-term to the Eels for $1.2 million a year, or shift to the Tigers for $1.4 million.
Luke Brooks is on a million bucks next year without having played a finals game. Ash Taylor's at the Titans all but ran him out of the game.
Such deals are now so commonplace, the fact Hunt is now entering the sixth and final year of that groundbreaking contract has largely gone unnoticed.
Given he's already inked an extension keeping him in Wollongong until the end of 2025, it's not something the man himself has given a great deal of thought to either.
Put it to him, though, and he admits it's "surreal" to think the deal, that for so long seemed to stretch to the horizon, is coming to an end.
"It's pretty wild to look back on it now and think about it, it's been and gone already," he says.
"There was a lot made of it at the start. [Massive contracts] are a lot more common now, so people don't talk about it as much.
"It's gone that fast. It's definitely been a roller coaster. It's kind of surreal to sit here and think about it now it's nearly completed and here we are."
It is his way, but describing it as a "rollercoaster" is an understatement in the extreme.
While there's no doubt he's found career-best form at the end of it, debate continues to rage over the ultimate wisdom of the deal.
There's no question that when the Dragons threw the kitchen sink at him in 2017, it was a gamble. The game had never seen a deal approaching that vicinity for a player with his resume at the time.
He'd managed three Tests as utility at the end of 2014, but was yet to even play State of Origin, though he did in game three that year not long after being dropped to Queensland Cup by then Broncos coach Wayne Bennett mid-season.
There were definite doubts over the Dragons' investment, but it looked well on the money in the first year in 2018.
It's been largely forgotten in the tumult that followed, but there were genuine premiership vibes surrounding the club that year.
The campaign started 8-1, bookended by victories over eventual premiers the Roosters and the Storm in consecutive weeks.
The 34-14 win over Melbourne at Kogarah in round nine was enough for Craig Bellamy to label Paul McGregor's side "the benchmark."
It ultimately ended in week two of the finals, with the Dragons going within an Adam Reynolds field-goal of a prelim final appearance.
It's the last time the club featured in the post-season. Through the disastrous years that followed, no one in the game wore more flak than the Dragons six-million-dollar man.
The outstanding season he put together at all levels last year has seemingly put that period in the rear-vision mirror for most.
Hunt's just as keen to leave it there, but the bumpy ride that led to it is not something one can readily forget.
"It kind of seems like yesterday and [criticism] still rears its head here and there," he said.
"To come in in 2018, we had a really good side and we did some good things and made the finals. Obviously we haven't had the greatest last couple of seasons.
"Whenever you're playing bad and not winning games, it keeps rearing its head back up. It was tough to manage it for a while there.
"It can be tough on younger players, that criticism, especially with social media these days. It can really drag guys down and I feel like it did get to me for periods there when I wasn't playing my best footy.
"I've just learned to deal with it in different ways and how to manage it. I think I've come out the other side playing some good footy."
That description also strays into understatement territory given his individual campaign at club level put him well within reach of a Dally M Medal.
The self-described "pig trotters" carrying him to a series-clinching try for Queensland in game three will feature on yearly highlight reels for as long as Origin remains on TV screens.
"I definitely wasn't conscious of how big it was at the time," he recalls.
"I knew it was a game-winning thing and how special it was to score that try at Suncorp, but I wasn't conscious of how big of a moment it was [one] that could live on for a while."
It left a large section of the Red V faithful imploring the club to re-sign their captain at the end of last season, those ever-handy stakes and pitch forks at the ready had it not done so.
Of course it still isn't that long ago that the same mob were calling for his head. The irony of that fact isn't lost on Hunt himself, but it's never left him bitter.
"It is funny, all the fans that seem to like me now wanted me gone not so long ago," he said.
"It was probably only 18 months ago they were calling for my head. It is strange, but that's rugby league. I'm not angry at anyone over it.
"Fans are extremely passionate, they just want their team to win. There's people that just live and breathe the Dragons.
"All their hard-earned money goes into coming to games and they just want what's best for their team. I understand it.
"That's just the way the game is. It doesn't matter how well you're playing, if your team's not winning games that's all that matters, especially to fans and members.
"I'll always be grateful to the club for giving me that opportunity and having that faith in me back then [in 2017]. By extending I'm just trying to return the favour and get the club back to where it belongs."
He may give little thought to legacy, but his could well rest on his ability to do so.
For all the fans begging for his signature last season, there were plenty who also questioned the wisdom of extending his tenure.
Haven't the Dragons missed the finals in four of his five seasons at the club? Can he possibly play as well as he did in an outstanding 2022 season at 35?
All remains the topic of fierce debate, which just about sums up his career. Call it the curious case of Benjamin Hunt, but few players attract opinions quite like the Dragons skipper.
It's quite the paradox given he's never put so much as a fingernail out of line off the paddock and is universally admired by his peers, coaches and media types for the way he's carried himself through the ups and downs.
If he were to never again lace up a boot, his is already a Hall of Fame career boasting 290 NRL games, 14 Origins and 12 Tests.
He's become indispensable to Queensland and Australia, part of three series wins and two World Cup triumphs.
That's today. By the end of his current deal, it's possible only Cameron Smith will boast more NRL games played.
Of course it is missing the prize all players covet most. He wouldn't be the first great player to retire without a premiership but, fairly or not, that asterisk will sit heavier against his name given the infamous fumble to end the 2015 decider.
The question of how to measure him against other great halves in St George Illawarra history is trickier still.
On paper, the likes of Trent Barrett, Ben Hornby and Jamie Soward do not match Hunt's entire body of work - certainly won't by the time he's finished.
Yet, when it comes to deeds in a Dragons jumper, their legacies, particularly those of the latter two, were built in September.
Many feel Hunt effectively signed his own death warrant in that regard when he inked his extension, but he's adamant he wouldn't have done so if he didn't feel it was within reach.
"When you're at my age, you really think about those kind of things when you're signing deals," he said.
"There were different deals out there but, for me, it really came down to [the fact] I believe in Hook (coach Anthony Griffin) and the direction that we're going.
"I know it wasn't great last year and we just missed the finals, but I definitely think he's got the coaching ability to get us to where we need to be.
"I want to win a premiership here, that's my goal. With our recruitment and our young guys coming in the next couple of years, we're going in the right direction.
"I really believe in what I want for the club and myself, and that's to get back to those finals and where this great club belongs."
If Hunt was to drag the club back to the mountaintop from its present state, he'd certainly earn a spot on the joint-venture's Mount Rushmore.
That would be a helluva legacy, not that he's thinking about it.
"I've never really thought about legacy," he said.
"I kind of live in the now and I'm trying to do my best right now. I still believe I've got at least three strong years left and I want to get through that first.
"If people want to talk about legacy when I'm done then that's fine."
If history is any guide, they most certainly will.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
