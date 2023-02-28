Elderly Illawarra man charged with historic sexual abuse of granddaughter

An 89-year-old man has been charged with a string of historic child sexual abuse offences against his granddaughter dating back to the 1980s.
The Illawarra man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, was sitting on a walker when he faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Monday.
He was charged with four counts of sexual assault against a person under 16 and three counts of sexual assault - indecent act against a person under 16 following his arrest on Monday morning.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the case against the man was "extremely strong" despite the offences being alleged to have occurred 40 years ago.
"This is one of the strongest cases I've read in terms of all the corroboration of evidence," Magistrate Girotto said.
However she granted his release due to his frail physical state.
Police will allege the girl was sexually abused when she was aged three to six between April 1985 and May 1989 while she lived with her grandparents, according to tendered court documents.
On one occasion, police will allege the girl's mother walked into the backyard and saw the accused with his pants down and penis exposed in front of the girl, as he incited her to touch it.
The man also allegedly digitally penetrated the girl in the kitchen while he masturbated himself, and allegedly penetrated her with his penis on three separate occasions while she was under his care, causing her pain and discomfort.
Between 1988 and 1989, it is alleged a relative saw the accused in the backyard rubbing his penis on the girl's chest.
The "shocked" family member allegedly said to the accused, "what are you doing" as the girl ran away, according to court documents.
On January 8 this year, the complainant attended Wollongong police station to report the incidents.
The accused's grandson confronted the man on this date, asking him "pop, what have you done?" to which police allege he responded, "she was the sexiest little girl".
Following investigations and statements from relatives, the man was arrested at his Illawarra address about 8.45am on Monday, February 27.
In court, defence lawyer Matt Ward argued for his client's release, citing he had a myriad of complicated medical issues including a rare cancer and a colonoscopy bag.
"(The accused) is unable to sit or stand without assistance," Mr Ward said.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed the accused's release, arguing "we don't live in a country where he is going to be refused medical attention" in custody.
The man has no prior criminal history, according to court papers, however he was charged earlier this month for intimidation offences allegedly against relatives when he became aware he was being investigated for sexual abuse offences.
Sgt Biffin added there were concerns the man would commit further offences, to which Magistrate Girotto paused, looked at the frail man on the screen and said "you could blow him away with a feather".
Magistrate Girotto said while a custodial sentence is "very much on the cards", the man is yet to be convicted.
He was bailed and ordered not to contact, go near, or try to contact the complainant and her immediate family, and any prosecution witness.
He is prohibited from contacting any person under 16 unless in the company of their parents.
The matter will return to court on April 26.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
