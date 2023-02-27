While the Minister for Energy Matt Kean may have formally declared the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone, energy experts say the region is already making its own energy future.
What is a REZ?
In November 2021, the NSW government declared the first REZ, in the Central West-Orana region, covering Dubbo, Wellington and Mudgee, and stretching north of Gilgandra.
The declaration marked a turning point in the energy transition, two decades on from the formation of the National Electricity Market which gave over the electricity network to be run as a market - with rules set by national regulators.
Now, the NSW government was getting back into the electricity game, specifically at a regional level, to coordinate the deployment of solar arrays and wind farms as the country races towards net zero.
University of Wollongong energy expert Ty Christopher said the existing rules from the 1990s were not fit for the clean energy revolution.
"Frankly, they've let the country down," he said. "They have not kept pace with what was needed in terms of change in the energy markets."
The declaration of a REZ enables the NSW government to coordinate private investment in the energy market and connect projects to the national grid.
So far, three REZs have been declared since the first, with REZs now covering New England, the South West and the Hunter-Central Coast. The Illawarra is the fifth and final REZ.
However, as Mr Christopher points out, the Illawarra is not like the other zones.
"What we've got here in the Illawarra is not just the ability for new clean energy to be facilitated and come into the grid. What we've got is the ability for that clean energy to be used at the local level to decarbonise steel, to produce clean hydrogen. By doing that we can then be physically manufacturing here locally the infrastructure needed, whether it's floating offshore wind platforms, or it's the steel to support all of the solar farms and wind farms. And it creates this ecosystem of clean energy and clean manufacturing."
What happens now?
The declaration of the REZ is the formal, legislative instrument that enables government infrastructure planner EnergyCo to coordinate the delivery of a wide range of electricity projects.
In other regions, this has been done through a competitive tender process, whereby the government assesses the need for a certain amount of electricity, and private businesses can come forward with a proposal to deliver that through the technology best suited to the region.
What this process will look like in the Illawarra is not entirely clear yet, Mr Christopher said.
"We actually don't have a precedent for a region like this," he said.
For those keen to build energy projects, the declaration is a step forward. Tim Donnan, director land, environment and approvals at offshore windfarm builder Oceanex Energy, said the region had now cleared a key hurdle.
"The declaration of a REZ by the NSW state government has several important implications for proponents of energy infrastructure projects - amongst other things it is expected to provide increasing policy and regulatory certainty for proponents," he said.
In the case of offshore wind however, a separate Commonwealth approvals process needs to be completed, before floating wind turbines can be spotted off the Illawarra coast.
Local industry is already preparing to be a part of the energy projects that are to come with the zone. Unanderra steel fabricator Bisalloy was part of a consortium that received a $55.4 million grant from the federal government in March 2022 to establish the Advanced Steel Manufacturing Precinct at Port Kembla, which could produce steel for renewable energy components.
Jose Cabello, engineering, maintenance and environment manager at Bisalloy Steels said the company can see real opportunities in the renewable energy space.
"This announcement is welcomed at Bisalloy, as it aligns with our current business goal of developing a roadmap towards carbon neutral, net zero and sustainable energy use," he said.
The declaration of a REZ will also assist in the formation of the region's hydrogen industry, Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said.
"Likewise the significant opportunity afforded by our local hydrogen industry as a 'future fuel' could soon see us powering carbon-intensive industries like our logistics sector and our steelmaking capability with a clean, green renewable fuel source, manufactured right here by Coregas and BOC," he said.
What's the catch?
With promises of thousands of jobs to flow from the declaration and billions of dollars in investment, the idea of a Renewable Energy Zone may seem to be too good to be true. Mr Christopher said while any jobs or investment figure is necessarily imprecise at this stage, the potential for the region is huge.
"The story is all positive and done well, the region embracing itself as a clean energy powerhouse for the state and for the nation, the only thing we could say is that most of the estimates that we're seeing now for employment uplift, are probably very conservative."
The challenge will be finding enough people to forge the poles and wires, build the batteries and deploy the solar farms.
"We're a region that gets stuff done and makes things," Mr Christopher said. "Already we've got a world class port, we've got good infrastructure and good transport linkages. The only limit to us is going to be can we get enough people in to do all of this."
And for those who might think that this is all something to happen in the next decade, think again, Mr Christopher said.
"It's already happening now."
