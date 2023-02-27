"What we've got here in the Illawarra is not just the ability for new clean energy to be facilitated and come into the grid. What we've got is the ability for that clean energy to be used at the local level to decarbonise steel, to produce clean hydrogen. By doing that we can then be physically manufacturing here locally the infrastructure needed, whether it's floating offshore wind platforms, or it's the steel to support all of the solar farms and wind farms. And it creates this ecosystem of clean energy and clean manufacturing."