Sullivan puts injury woes in the past as first shot at Dragons No. 6 looms

Dragons young gun Jayden Sullivan is confident his injury woes are behind him despite a brief re-occurrence of the hamstring issues that have plagued his young career.
The 21-year-old put in a solid block of pre-Christmas training before another hamstring injury in January left him in doubt for the club's season-opener against the Titans in round two.
In the end, he only sat out the club's first trial outing against St Helens, producing a neat solo try on return in his side's otherwise disappointing showing in the Charity Shield.
Having turned what was pitched as a nine-week injury into just five, Sullivan feels a more committed approach to preparation and tweaks to his running style have him primed for a full NRL campaign.
"I reckon I'm actually faster now than I was," Sullivan said.
"There's so many things I do before I even go on the field. Every gym session I'm the last to leave because I'm always doing my rehab stuff.
"I have a terrible running style I've been trying to change. Obviously coming through I was small and put on a lot of weight and struggled to run.
"Because I've got such a bucket arse it all just hangs out the back when I'm trying to run, but it's definitely getting better.
"I've definitely got a lot of self-belief. I didn't miss the boat this year, I've missed one trial game instead of the first 11 rounds like I did the previous year and I'm excited to play some footy."
It seems all but certain he will do so in his preferred spot, with Jack Bird expecting his return from the knee surgery that kept him out of the club's trial campaign at lock.
Coach Anthony Griffin had hinted Bird was the front-runner to partner Ben Hunt in the halves following the no-fault stand-down of Talatau Amone, but Sullivan has seemingly got the nod.
It's a welcome development, with a lack of foreseeable opportunities in the halves prompting Sullivan's management to request a release from his contract at the end of last season.
It was ultimately withdrawn, with Sullivan saying his top priority is featuring in all 26 rounds after injury and selection priorities kept him to just five and nine games over the past two seasons.
"I just want to play NRL every week," Sullivan said.
"The main goal is to play in the halves, but if it's off the bench, at hooker, in the front row, the wing, I'll play anywhere. An NRL game's an NRL game.
"The club's put a lot of belief in me and backed me to stay so I feel like I've just got to return the favour and not kick stones.
"I have a great relationship with Hook (Griffin), I've got a great relationship with (football manager) Benny Haran, I have a great relationship with everyone.
"I just want to play some footy and I feel like it's my body that's let me down in that sense. I've done plenty of work on my body for 26 games to come.
"I'm confident I'll be injury free and I'm just itching at the feet to play some footy."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.