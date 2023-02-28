Illawarra Mercury
Jarrod Mullen slated to play in Shellharbour Sharks RLFC shootout comp

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated February 28 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Corrimal Cougars' star signing Jarrod Mullen is expected to play his first game for the club this Saturday at the inaugural Shellharbour Sharks RLFC shootout competition at Ron Costello Oval.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

