Illawarra Blue Stars shine at NSW State Youth Championships

The NSW State Youth Championships (junior titles) produced some outstanding performances and our club members were up amongst them.
The junior titles are planned to develop athletes and allow them to make the progression through to older competition and remain with the sport.
The coaches of IBStars are to be congratulated on their progression with their athletes and it is encouraging to say that all our coaches believe that the pathway and progression at a steady rate is the key to performances as the athlete gets older.
Our club prides itself on this theory as we have seen so many young athletes reach their potential far too early, they become bored as they are not improving any more and plateau out far too early.
It is great to see some of our athletes who are now in the under 20 age bracket are starting to see great improvement, now they are older, stronger and in many cases, wiser.
Ashlyn Adams is a great example of this and on the weekend created three PBs in hurdles, 100 and 200 metres.
Our U-20 women were superb with sprinter Emily Strecker taking out a well earnt third in U-20 womens, 400 metres and running well in the 200 metres. A strong determined young athlete she is being monitored well by her coach and her times are coming down every time she competes.
Lauren Percival was involved in an epic finish of the womens U-20s 100 metres when 100ths only separated third to fifth. She also made the final of the 200 metres which was also a classic junior 200 metres.
Up and coming training partner Brodie McCluskey is another to be making steps in the right direction and she too made the finals of both the 100 and 200 metres. Strongly built and improving every time, Brodie is the up and coming junior now running in the under 18 age bracket.
Young newcomer, only second year in athletics Charley McGrath has to be happy with her performances, recording personal best times and also qualifying for nationals for both the 400 metres and 400 metres hurldes.
Medals and placings will come as she too is making a strong pathway as she develops, grows and becomes a stronger female athletes as she develops with age.
Javelin ace Alex del Popolo was a welcomed return to his beloved javelin and after a season out due to a back injury, Del Popolo has been guided well by his coach to take a steady progression.
His third placing in the U-20s mens javelin was a bonus to him, his taking part was the winner. This talented young man has a great background in the sport and knows that taking it as a steady progression will see him progress longer in the sport and in particular the javelin, one of the hardest field events to master.
U-16 athlete Joshua Smith looks like an up and coming decathlon athlete and his willingness to try other events such as the polevault are setting him up to have a go at multi events as he makes moves forward. His fourth placing and a PB in the polevault and his effort in the javelin, along with ability to run both sprints and middle distance look promising for the multi events.
Sister Charlotte has had a quite season due to school exams also contested the javelin and good to see her back and taking part. Zoe Haylen finished in fifth spot in the womens U-17 javelin and under the watchful eye of coach Peter Lawler, she is another athlete that shows promise in this event but across a number of other events also.
Watch this name: Zachary Walker, a young man who has had only half a season with IBS and athletics but his ability to high jump caught the eye of senior jumper Corey Williams.
Tall and ideally built for a high jumper, Williams has taken Zach from a three step jump to a full take off and his jump of one-metres-80 on the weekend is only a start for this talented young man.
He has contested only two events this season since joining IBS, an interclub meet two weeks ago and now state. Williams is to be congratulated for bringing this young man to a level that athletes who have been in the sport for some time aim to achieve. He is one to watch and his progression will be monitored carefully.
Junior titles are a great event, but an event that leads to bigger and better things. Medals are a bonus, improvement step by step is the medal in itself.
The club IBS can look at the senior ranks of the club and see the likes of Lachlan Parry now moving into masters but will contest the open men state titles this weekend with the clubs other long time members such as Kyle Grubnik, Chris Devery, Connor Dymond.
They will be joined by Jonty Faulkner, Rohan Laurendrett, Joshua Bausch, Corey Williams who will take on the best male and female sprinters in open and U-23 state titles, a dream many of our junior athletes aim to achieve.
