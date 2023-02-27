Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Blue Stars shine at NSW State Youth Championships

By Valmai Loomes
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:30am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's great to see Charlotte Smith back competing in javelin.

The NSW State Youth Championships (junior titles) produced some outstanding performances and our club members were up amongst them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.