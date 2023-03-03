Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Property

Soft minimalism for interior warmth and character

By Your Home
March 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soft minimalism is defined by pale and tonal hues, curved lines and natural materials. Picture supplied

Minimalist interior styling might be characterised by its simplicity combined with clean lines and monochromatic colour palette. It's a popular trend that some say lacks character and warmth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.