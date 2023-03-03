Minimalist interior styling might be characterised by its simplicity combined with clean lines and monochromatic colour palette. It's a popular trend that some say lacks character and warmth.
In recent months, interior stylist and Carpet Court ambassador Heather Nette King has seen the emergence of a new kind of minimalism.
It is soft minimalism, defined by pale and tonal hues, with curved lines and natural materials, as well as a conscious editing of the unnecessary.
"The idea of a pale interior conjures up visions of a stark, all-white space, but this look - which we've titled Into the Pale - shows just how warm and welcoming a light-toned interior can be," Heather said.
Soft minimalism is a tight palette of gentle earth-drawn tones such as beige and blonde, with hints of ginger and amber. Touchable textures and natural materials, such as timber and stone, create a feeling of relaxed elegance.
"Although it's a warm palette, it's not just suited to toasty winter interiors in cooler states," Heather said. "It also works well in coastal and tropical homes, and with both period and contemporary architecture."
Dialling up the texture is key to achieving this look - from furniture, carpet and rugs to wall finishes, window treatments and soft furnishings.
The idea is to create a touchy-feely wonderland that makes you want to curl your toes into rugs, walk barefoot on timber floorboards, nestle into crisp, linen sheets and snuggle up on the sofa in a pile of soft, tactile cushions.
Heather said texture is just as satisfying to look at, as it is to feel. Experiment with a mix of different materials such as velvet, raw timber and rattan.
"Curves, arches and rounded organic forms in furniture and accessories are also important. They add softness to the look, along with that extra layer of comfort."
Flooring is the foundation of any decorative scheme, and a pale engineered oak floor such as Mandalay from Carpet Court brings a sense of warmth, luxury and durability. In the kitchen, pale-coloured benchtops and open shelving create a cosy and character-full feel. A simple, curvy dining setting with plenty of texture makes for an appealing spot to enjoy family meals.
The ability to control light and airflow is crucial to creating a comfortable home, and this is where the right window furnishings come in. Elegant sheers, practical blinds and plantation-style shutters are ideal to cut the glare while enjoying gently filtered light.
"New trends are easy to integrate into your home when you get the foundation elements right. Beautiful flooring and timeless window treatments in quality materials and neutral tones will last the distance, whatever family life throws at them.
This also gives you the versatility to add-in different colours, furniture styles and artwork as fashions evolve so that you can keep your home current," Heather said.
Top tips to achieve soft minimalism: Avoid contrasting colours, turn-up the texture, embrace curves, maximise light and select the highest quality items your budget allows.
