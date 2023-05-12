Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

The 21 hottest Wollongong bars and eateries to try this autumn

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:01pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tsuki Dining in Crown Lane, Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Tsuki Dining in Crown Lane, Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

From cosy bars to breweries in huge warehouses, country pubs to inner city eateries that would be at home in London and New York, Wollongong's diverse dining scene is thriving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.