The 21 hottest Wollongong bars and eateries to try this autumn

From cosy bars to breweries in huge warehouses, country pubs to inner city eateries that would be at home in London and New York, Wollongong's diverse dining scene is thriving.
Despite cost-of-living pressures putting a dampener on people's eating out budget, more and more restaurants and watering holes continue to open and, with a record three chefs-hatted restaurants, the city has really been put on the map.
Some of these venues are new, some of them are new-ish, and others have been on the scene for years but have newly-deserved accolades to their name.
As the cooler months set in, here's a list of fun places to try drinks and food in the city and beyond.
This cocktail bar at the top of town (it's tucked into the ground floor of Wollongong's tallest building) serves consistently great cocktails and exciting Indian tapas.
The chilli margarita is one of the best we've had, and combined with something like samosa chaat, it's a spicy match made in heaven.
Many of the drinks have been given an Indian tweak, with rose, turmeric, hibiscus and coconut used throughout the extensive list.
The decor is plush and velvety, and quite often you'll spot the owners gorgeous dalmatian snoozing in the corner.
This little bar took over the space from the much-loved Births and Deaths and offers up a cosy and comfortable place to grab a drink (maybe after dinner at Mia Mia or Pizzeria 50 which are just about next door).
You might hear some tunes being spun on vinyl in the '70s-inspired lounge, and there's a list of enticing, well-made cocktails (and interesting mocktails too - always a big plus) to see you through the night.
Yes, this is a place you go to get locked in a room with friends to escape but it's also a "steampunk cocktail bar" and has a reputation for serving some of the best mixed drinks around.
The cocktails are eclectic and extravagant, and the bar also offers masterclasses for those who want to learn to make their own.
Located along the busy Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow (and now somewhat overshadowed by the bright yellow of the popular drive-through Mexican chain that's opened next door), Principle is a prime example for the exploding local brewery scene.
The interesting, crisp beers have been quality from the very start and sitting in the casual seating among the stainless steel kegs, perhaps with a burger or some wings from the J Winnfield food truck is the perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon.
Serving up some of the most interesting beers you've ever tasted from a barrel-filled warehouse, the Barrel Shepherd is one of the region's hidden gems (although it's being discovered, with the unique beer starting to appear on the menu of some of the country's best restaurants).
The beer is aged in French oak and - especially when being sold as takeaways in 750ml glass bottles - is perhaps best described as kind of beer-meets-wine.
You'll find European style beers with fizzy, fruity flavours from being fermented with summer peaches and nectarines, or perhaps with floral notes from white wine grapes.
It opens on weekend afternoons for tastings, usually with a local eatery serving pizza, Japanese or Mexican from a food truck.
Also in Bellambi, Wolf and Woman is one of a growing number of distilleries in the Illawarra and surrounds.
Open noon till 8pm on Friday and Saturday, the warehouse turned micro-distillery offers a selection of gins, cocktails and specialty drinks in a moody, industrial space.
The venue also hosts a range of food trucks - this week it's Mexican and Japanese street food - so you can enjoy a meal with your small-batch spirits.
Wollongong is lucky to have many excellent Japanese restaurants (Sakura Sushi forever!), in fact, the cuisine almost rivals Italian joints for popularity here.
Located in Crown Lane, which has become increasingly vibrant since being closed to traffic, Tsuki Dining has seating inside and opening out to the lane.
Another Crown Lane joint, this little shop which took over the sandwich store Beast and Bread during the 2021 lockdown, serves up ramen and bento boxes.
Open for lunch most of the week and dinner from Thursday to Saturday, it's bright and welcoming with warming food perfect for the cooler months.
Night time Izakaya-style food served out of a Thirroul surf shop has become a popular addition to the northern suburbs dining scene.
It serves a range of traditional Japanese snacks like edamame, onigiri and takoyaki, as well as dishes like yakitori, a katsu sandwich and bowls of ramen.
The drinks menu is also heavily influenced by Japan but also includes a list of Australian natural wines.
Located in the vacant space left by critically acclaimed Caveau, Kmalu is more casual than its predecessor but still impressive.
The menu is designed to share and is split between deli-style cheese and meats and an a la carte menu with small plates and larger options.
Drinks here are also a highlight, with inventive cocktails and a considered wine list of local and international options, as well as a dessert menu that comes with a selection of aperitifs and dessert wines.
Walking into Santino off Globe Lane, and heading into the back of the restaurant where most of the seating is located, it feels as though you've been transported to New York.
The dimly lit, tightly packed room is loud and reminiscent of somewhere in Tribeca, and stretches far back into the building so you become consumed by the buzzy atmosphere.
The sister restaurant to long-time favourite pizza place Kneading Ruby, the focus at Santino is more on pasta and shared plates, as well as wine, which can be bought by the glass, by bottle or by half bottle.
Good Food Guide Awards hatted honours for a pizza place? Too right.
Franco plates up consistently excellent pies using 72-hour rested dough that is texture nirvana for lovers of chewy-crunchy bases with a touch of char.
The 'zucchini' is a surprise standout with its marriage of basil pesto, sweet pickled zucchini and zucchini blossom topped with crunchy pepitas.
Pork fennel sausage stars on the deserving namesake, Franco; the tiramasu is not to be missed.
Takeaway Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Now a stalwart of the Wollongong dining scene, Babyface has finally been given the accolades it deserves this year, being awarded a "hat" in the Good Food Guide, when it was described as "pushing boundaries in the heart of the Gong" and said to be "increasingly essential dining".
The always changing menu puts seasonal produce at its centre, and is big on smoky and grilled flavours.
Meats and seafood aside, we've always been a sucker for the veggies and smaller plates too - there have been some versions of hashbrowns or potato scallops on the menu over the years that are the perfect winter treat.
Service is always friendly and excellent, in a fun atmosphere.
Ain't Nonna's started life as a pop-up in much-loved (sadly closed) wine bar The Throsby but opened as its own restaurant on the ground floor of a renovated office building in the CBD last year.
The food is deceptively simple, impeccably turned out Italian, with a small and ever-changing dinner menu of snacks and antipasto plates, three pastas and two mains which are designed for sharing.
Little people are well catered for, with two straightforward pasta options (red sugo or white butter - no kid is going to say no!), and the perfectly-portioned desserts (a mix of housemade ice-creams and coffee-based classics like tiramisu, semifreddo or affogato) are hard to pass up.
Ain't Nonnas is also open during the day, serving seasonally flavoured foccacia and pastries with great coffee.
Opening in the vacancy left by the above-mentioned Throsby wine bar, this pasta place is run by former Caveau chef Tom Chiumento.
A man who knows what it's like to earn the chef's hat, Chiumento got through lockdown at his wine bar Night Parrot and in August took over fellow small bar The Throsby.
This enabled him to run the kind of restaurant he's always wanted to, and draw on his Italian heritage.
The result: Mia Mia, an Italian wine bar with some serious pasta chops. An ode both to the past and future - Mia is the name of Chiumento and wife and partner Kate Morgan's one-year-old - Mia Mia signals the evolution of Wollongong's small bar scene.
The breezy atmosphere is a major drawcard at Resin, with both the lush outdoor deck and cosy indoor drinking nooks hard to leave once you get settled in.
The menu is small but varied, with interesting sides and condiments sprucing up pub staples, solid vegan options and tasty share plates.
For beers, there's the 8 Shades imperial stout, which weighs in at 8 per cent alcohol, but doesn't taste like it, the Resinate IPA and the entry-level - and quite popular - Sandon Lager.
While you're there, take a moment to admire the workmanship that went into restoring and repurposing the dilapidated historic building, which came tragically close to being knocked down to make way for a Woolies supermarket in 2006.
One of the most awaited renovations in the region, the Clifton Hotel was brought to life again after a long closure and, since opening in 2021, it's everything we've been hoping for in a grand seaside pub.
The renos themselves are beautifully done - it's worth a visit just to look around - and the food is just as lovely. The hotel is walk-in only, which keeps things casual but the dining experiences you can have here range from family brunch right through to high-end romantic dinner.
For a drop-in lunch, selecting from the shared plates - maybe a cold seafood plate, fried whitebait, butter bean hummus or DIY guac - offers a good selection of textures and zesty flavours as you stare out over the cliffs.
For a big occasion, you could try the aptly named seafood platter, which is overflowing with fresh and cooked options fitting for the ocean location.
Cocktails and drinks are also spot on, the kids are well catered for and it's hard to resist ordering one of the exciting desserts - like the play on a Golden Gaytime ice-cream - as they pass by other tables.
This 350-person tavern in Calderwood is less than a year old but has quickly become the area's go-to place for a relaxed - and kid-friendly - meal out.
In a nod to the suburb's dairy farm roots, the owners went for a look that's more country-style inn than trendy pub, with big helpings of hearty food - think house-made brisket pie with mash, baby peas and gravy - to go with it.
A light-filled interior and an outdoor seating area that gets full winter sun all day long are great spots to enjoy a cocktail (try the Two Five Two Seven) or one of the 22 beers on tap, including local boutique brews, while the playground keeps the little ones happy.
Look out for a new menu launching soon.
Described as Mexican, but not as you know it, Boveda is offering fun fine dining, with music volumes to match out of the old Para premises in Thirroul.
The first item on the menu is a "caviar bump" - a schmear of caviar, served on the wrist, served with a tequila shot - and the rest of it is "Mexican flavours and doing what we want", according to the owners.
A Kiama eatery from the team behind Hank's Fried Chicken and Papi Dulce, Bar Padres has a menu full of Mediterranean inspired small plates, pastas and a few larger mains.
There's a lot of local products, especially on the drinks menu, and the venue is designed for fun as well as fine dining. (If this sounds familiar after reading about Boveda, above, you might be starting to get a sense of how interlinked the Illawarra's dining scene is!)
IRON YAMPI
Only just opened last month, this Port Kembla bar is the latest venue to come from the Good Times Only team which runs Howlin Wolf, Dagwood and The Prince.
Head chef William Strong leads a five person-strong kitchen team, tasked with elevated pub food that mixes up burgers and chips with house made gnocchi and Irish bangers and mash.
A supper menu starting at 8pm ensures that late starters won't go hungry or have to settle for a bag of chips.
There's all local breweries across the bar's four taps and a wine list designed in consultation with ex-Caveau and now Bangalay chef Simon Evans, featuring unconventional selections from neighbouring bottle-o and record store Yakka.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
