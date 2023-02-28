Illawarra Mercury

Aussie supergroup ARC announces tribute to Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
ARC features Kram (Spiderbait), Davey Lane (You Am I), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger). Picture by Michael Edney

After tackling The Beatles' Abbey Road and Let It Be and Neil Young's Harvest, Australian alt-rock supergroup ARC (Australian Rock Collective) have turned their attention to Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.

Journalist

Local News

