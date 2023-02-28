After tackling The Beatles' Abbey Road and Let It Be and Neil Young's Harvest, Australian alt-rock supergroup ARC (Australian Rock Collective) have turned their attention to Pink Floyd's masterpiece Dark Side Of The Moon.
Davey Lane (of You Am I fame), Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Kram (Spiderbait) and Mark Wilson (Jet) will perform the 1973 prog-rock classic in its entirety to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.
Dark Side Of The Moon remains one of the most influential albums ever recorded and still sells 250,000 copies annually. It has sold more than 45 million copies since its release.
The album includes some of Pink Floyd's most iconic songs such as Breathe (In The Air), Time, Money and Us and Them.
ARC, which stands for Australian Rock Collective, will also perform a set of other Pink Floyd classics, which include Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 and Wish You Were Here.
Tickets are on sale now. For more details, visit: www.livenation.com.au.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.