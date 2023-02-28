Blue Haven sell-off stopped in feisty Kiama council meeting

A full sell-off of Blue Haven has been averted in a feisty Kiama Municipal Council meeting that saw allegations of party politics and the suggestion that councillors would soon be sacked.
At the extraordinary meeting held at the Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon, councillors were voting on a motion that recommended the inclusion of the Terralong independent living units into the already agreed-upon sale of Blue Haven's Bonaira facility.
Mayor Neil Reilly moved the motion, noting the past year had seen council calls for another report or study.
"I mean to make a decision today and that's what we're elected for," Cr Reilly said, "not to grandstand, not to lead party politics or other factors we're here to vote - pure and simple."
Cr Mark Croxford stated that councillors couldn't back away from having to make difficult decisions.
"Yes we were popularly elected but it's not a popularity contest," Cr Croxford said.
"We have to make decisions that prioritise the needs and interests of the local community, even if they are difficult or controversial."
Labor councillor Imogen Draisma put forward an amendment which removed Point three from the motion - which dealt with adding Terralong to the sale plans.
"Should community consultation via forums and surveys find the sale of Terralong is the way forward then I accept that," she said.
"But what I don't accept is that spreadsheets, financial documents and a report yet not accessible to the public form the basis of selling a whole business and people's homes."
Cr Reilly responded by suggesting some councillors had "pressure" put on them via party politics and noting that retaining Terralong would be financially disastrous for council - and would see reduced community services.
"You think that is not possible," Cr Reilly said. "You wait - if this amendment goes through it won't be very long before an administrator is appointed."
Cr Croxford added that, were that to happen, it would mean one person making decisions for all of Kiama - and he felt they would sell Blue Haven anyway.
Ultimately, the amended motion removing the Terralong sale was passed 5-4.
A further amendment, calling for a dilapidation report on Terralong was also passed.
A speaker at the public forum before the meeting, Save Blue Haven Action Group chair Allan Holder castigated council, saying without Blue Haven revenue, services would have to be cut.
"How many other amenities are going to go by the wayside? It's a bloody short-term bandaid solution to what is a quite large problem and they need to look at alternatives."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.