Blue Haven sell-off stopped in feisty Kiama council meeting

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Kiama councillors met at the Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon, where a recommendation to sell all of Blue Haven was overturned. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A full sell-off of Blue Haven has been averted in a feisty Kiama Municipal Council meeting that saw allegations of party politics and the suggestion that councillors would soon be sacked.

