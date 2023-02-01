Speeding traffic at Clifton putting lives at risk. Letters, March 2, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Speeding traffic at Clifton putting lives at risk. Letters to the editor, March 2, 2023

Updated February 28 2023 - 2:24pm, first published February 2 2023 - 4:30am
Lawrence Hargrave Drive is turning into a racetrack. At Clifton, motor bikers get airborne off the top of the hill and race through the street and there's constant burnouts on the roads and the Sea Cliff Bridge.

