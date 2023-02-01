Speeding traffic at Clifton putting lives at risk. Letters, March 2, 2023

Lawrence Hargrave Drive is turning into a racetrack. At Clifton, motor bikers get airborne off the top of the hill and race through the street and there's constant burnouts on the roads and the Sea Cliff Bridge.
After witnessing a horrific accident on Saturday night, seeing a young man trapped in a car for up to an hour and knowing that an ambulance must come from Wollongong which can sometime be a wait up to 30-40 minutes, I believe it's time that the council or the RMS need to act.
This road is promoted as the gateway to the Illawarra, and continues to be promoted around the world. This is bringing more and more people to the area and that's impacting the residents' safety. Most nights I see cars and bikes absolutely flying on this road, it's only a matter of time before someone gets killed. Would the RMS be able to put a speed camera there to help save people's lives or can we put speed humps in?
Dennis Rocca-Busch, Clifton
The political debate about the definition of Australia's mandatory universal superannuation system has served mainly to create confusion and division. Simply put the Superannuation Guarantee (SG) of 1992 addressed a longstanding inequality between salaried and wage earners in Australia's workforce.
Until the SG, wage earners were denied access to workplace superannuation. It is my understanding that from 1942, coal industry employees were the only Australian workforce with a compulsory universal super scheme. The basic purpose of the 1992 SG was to enable all Australians to have a better level of lifestyle in their retirement.
Initially, all employers with over one million dollars of turnover were compulsorily required to pay 3 per cent of each worker's income into approved superannuation funds. The current percentage for payment by employers is 10.5 per cent and, from July 1 this year will increase to 11 per cent.
Until the "hair-brained intervention" of the Morrison government in 2020/1 the SG functioned in line with the purpose for which it was created, ensuring Australians as best possible, a better life in retirement!
Barry Swan, Balgownie
So, the Mercury is surveying people to ask which side of politics they would like to see win the upcoming state election. I would suggest that the real answer for most people would be neither. The campaigns have been purely political, with little or no policy to address the big picture issue such as health.
Increasingly, politics serves only the careers of politicians and not the interests of the people they purportedly serve.
I recommend you don't vote for either of the two major parties, it only encourages them. Vote independent or Green and send them a message.
Geoff Mooney, Lake Illawarra
