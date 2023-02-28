Loose Ends: Cougars make statement in opener

Corrimal collected the first 10 point Southern Conference clean sweep of the season with an away victory over Towradgi on the opening day of the season.
The Cougars won 57-49 with three tight rink wins to make the perfect start to the new nine round campaign.
Fresh from skipping his Corrimal rink to victory in the Open Zone Fours, John Hills edged out Zone Senior Fours champion Robbie Warren 18-17 in a terrific battle.
Dean Aitken and his Corrimal rink mates also didn't seal victory over David Wakeling until the final end, getting up 16-14, while new Cougars signing Eric Johannes - who only returned to Australia from South Africa on the Thursday - beat Anthony Jones 23-18.
In other games, Figtree Sports were too strong at home for Windang, winning 59-48.
All three rinks were one-sided affairs with Matty Miles and partners blasting aside Gregg Stevens 26-9 while Gordon Young's rink ensured a 9-1 overall win with a 23-8 victory over teenager Daniel Doyle.
Daniel Ellem sealed a point for Windang, the Grade 2 champions from last season, with an impressive 31-10 win over new Figtree recruit Ray Parkes.
Meanwhile, Kiama won two of the three rinks away to Dapto Citizens in a thrilling last end 62-61 victory.
For Kiama, Steve Wills beat Ben Ford 25-22, and Jason Mathers beat Phil Reynolds 21-11 while Citos' Shaun Parnis and partners went close to snatching an overall victory with a 28-17 win over Bruce McIntyre.
Finally, Albion Park won only one rink but pinched victory over hosts Woonona 59-56. Chris McLay was outstanding for Eagles in a decisive 28-11 win, which was enough to carry the losses on the other two rinks.
Meanwhile, Warilla Gorillas' Dream Team of four internationals clinched the club's 4-A-Side Challenge for a third straight event with a tight victory over arch-rivals Cabramatta.
Jeremy Henry and fellow Irish international Gary Kelly partnered up, along with Jackaroos teammates Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock to claim the $16,000 winner's purse in a four-day event which boasted 20 teams vying for $44,000.
Cabramatta and Warilla continued their remarkable rivalry with the Bull Ants victorious in the inaugural event and now runners-up to Warilla the past three times.
Cabra's Jesse Noronha and Aaron Wilson partnered up along with Beau Prideaux and Carl Healey to claim $4000 as minor premiers, with Warilla finishing second after the 14 preliminary rounds. Broadbeach and St John's Park also made the semi-finals.
In the decider Wedlock and Teys beat Prideaux and Healey 12-11, with Henry-Kelly overcoming Noronha-Wilson 14-11 for a 26-22 win.
Warilla beat St John's Park 30-24 in their semi-final, while the Bull Ants disposed of Broadbeach 31-22 to set up a grandstand decider.
The event featured many of the biggest names in bowls including Alex Marshall, Aron Sherriff, Ryan Bester, Ben Twist, John Green, Carl Healey and Jono Davis, while Corrimal and Dapto Citizens nominated a team alongside hosts Warilla.
