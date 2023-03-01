Some of the most loved and requested songs of all time will be sung by operatic supergroup, the Ten Tenors, from opera to pop and rock.
The group are renowned for their dynamic performances of some of the great songs of all time, accompanied by spectacular Broadway style choreography, and are touring Australia's East Coast in June and July.
Songs that are always requested and fan favourites include Bohemian Rhapsody, Hallelujah, Perfect, In my Life, Here's to the Heroes, Shallow, Pearl Fishers Duet, Funicul, Funiculà, Largo AL Factotum and, of course, Nessun Dorma.
The Tenors are also known for the fun musical melodies that can go for up to nine minutes and include up to 23 songs mashed up together for a merry romp through a catalogue of big hits.
"The camaraderie and feeling of being a Tenor can be likened to the combination of the best parts of a strong family bond, a football team and a secret society rolled in to one," said producer and long time manager of The TEN Tenors, DJ Wendt.
"Pulling this show together has been a nostalgic trip through history, looking back at some of the more than 3500 shows the Tenors have performed over the years."
Since their inception in 1995, The TEN Tenors have worked passionately and toured extensively to bring their unique show to audiences at home and abroad. First touring Australia in 1997, the Tenors then took their show to Europe in 2001, thrilling audiences.
The Ten Tenors will perform two shows at Wollongong Town Hall, on July 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale now, www.thetentenors.com.
TOUR DATES 2023:
