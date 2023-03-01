Illawarra Mercury
From Broadway to Bohemian Rhapsody, Ten Tenors are bringing the hits on tour in 2023

By Newsroom
March 2 2023 - 9:30am
The Ten Tenors will sing Broadway hits to Bohemian Rhapsody and bopping pop beats when touring this June and July. Picture supplied.

Some of the most loved and requested songs of all time will be sung by operatic supergroup, the Ten Tenors, from opera to pop and rock.

