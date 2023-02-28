The Illawarra Hawks ambitions to get back to winning ways has seen the club sign a NBA star's father.
On Tuesday the Hawks announced they had signed Jayson Tatum's father Justin Tatum as their North American Scout and Special Advisor to Basketball Operations.
Tatum senior played a big role in coaching his son Jayson develop his game to a level which saw the Boston Celtics superstar recently set an NBA All-Star Game record for scoring.
Tatum, whose Celtics outfit are among the favourites to go one step better this season and be crowned NBA champions, scored 55 points in the showpiece NBA All-Star Game.
He often praises his father, who was a decorated collegiate basketballer and pro player before joining the coaching ranks, for developing his game.
As a Nike Elite Basketball League coach, Justin Tatum helped scout and develop the skills of several professional calibre players, including Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets forward Xavier Sneed.
In his home state of Missouri, Tatum has coached high school teams to multiple state championships, developing the skills of renowned players such as current North Carolina star Caleb Love and current Duke contributor Kale Catchings.
Coach Tatum also serves as the Associate Head Coach of The St. Louis Surge, the women's professional team in St. Louis.
The Hawks will bring Tatum to Australia on an upcoming trip.
He will share his 18 years of coaching experience with junior and senior athletes and established and emerging coaches, with formal dates and locations to be announced shortly.
"I am looking forward to my visit Down Under and working with the players and coaches in Illawarra and Sydney," Tatum said.
"Basketball has played such a huge part in my, and my family's life, and the opportunity to share the lessons and learnings the game has taught me is a welcome one.
"Basketball in Australia and the Asia Pacific is experiencing unprecedented growth. I am excited to see Australia's love for the game first-hand and the work the Hawks are executing in this space."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
