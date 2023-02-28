Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra masters runners shine at 2023 World Cross Country Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra masters runners (from left) Jeff Chaseling, Claire Rayner, Russ Dessaiux-Chin and Lauren Mitchell. Picture by Nerida Sutton

A group of Illawarra masters runners have proven they can match it with the world's best talents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.