A group of Illawarra masters runners have proven they can match it with the world's best talents.
The Wollongong Track Club sent four members to the recent WMA Short Course Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, where they achieved some great results.
On the same weekend that Albion Park star Jessica Hull helped lead Australia's mixed relay team to a bronze medal in the World Cross Country Championships at the same venue, fellow Illawarra talents Russ Dessaiux-Chin and Lauren Mitchell also combined to pick up bronze in the masters mixed relay.
WTC member Jeff Chaseling also claimed victory in the men's 45 49 age category in his individual event, pipping New Zealand's Simon Mace by three seconds.
Chaseling paired up with Claire Rayner to finish fifth in the mixed relay, while Rayner also came close to securing a medal in her individual event.
"It felt pretty good (to win), I wanted to do well. Winning on home soil made it extra special," Chaseling said.
"I think I came eighth overall, so only the younger people beat me, which I didn't mind. I didn't realise it was so close (with Mace) towards the end. I came around one of the last corners and saw someone who looked like they were in my age category, so I thought 'I'd better get moving'.
"I didn't run as well as I would have liked to on the day, but I was thrilled to win my age category."
Dessaiux-Chin nearly came home with two medals, but finished fifth overall - and fourth in his 40-44 individual age group. However, the Wollongong runner said he was proud to claim bronze with Mitchell.
"It was super cool to win bronze with Lauren with my family and mates watching," he said.
"Lauren's maiden name is Elms and when I moved up here from Bega, she was probably 15 or 16, and was one of the next big things in Australian athletics. She went to the world juniors and was pretty well known, but then she had got married and had kids, but she's having a bit of a resurgence in the last couple of years.
"You don't get much of an opportunity to do elite running as a team sport, so it was cool to have that opportunity."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
