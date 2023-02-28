Macquarie Pass closed for roadwork

Scheduled roadwork is set to close Macquarie Pass on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Illawarra Highway between Mount Murray Road and Cascades Walking Track will be closed from 9am to 3pm with diversions in place.
Motorists are being advised to plan their trip and allow for at least 30 minutes of extra travel time.
Residents living within the closed area will still have access to their homes.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
