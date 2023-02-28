Women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to enjoy food, talks and performances - and maybe make some new friends - at an event celebrating NSW Women's Week.
The Illawarra Women's Day of Dance and Culture this Sunday, March 5, will feature stories from such speakers as Wollongong Senior Citizen of the Year Nyan Thit Tieu and dances from a Bollywood group, African group and the Let Us Dance older women's dance troupe.
Attendees will also enjoy Indian food and music, while children will have activities to keep them entertained.
This is the second year the event, an initiative of Healthy Cities Illawarra in partnership with the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong, Catholic Women's League, Edmund Rice College and SCARF Refugee Support, has run.
HCI chief executive officer Kelly Andrews said the event was about fostering community by providing a safe space for women from diverse backgrounds to come together and form new friendships.
Tickets are available through a 'pay as you feel' system, starting at $5.
Ms Andrews said many functions and fundraisers around Women's Week were quite exclusive, so they wanted to ensure this event was affordable and appealing to all women.
She said it was also a 'pay it forward' pricing structure, which mean people who could afford to pay more were allowing others to attend as well.
Money raised through the event will go back into women's and children's programs and events.
Anyone who wishes to attend should purchase their ticket by the end of Wednesday, March 1 here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
