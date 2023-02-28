It's a start but one Wollongong drink spiking victim believes that even with a concerted campaign more needs to be done to keep people safe in bars.
NSW Police has produced special "Drink Safe" covers to limit the chances of beverages being tampered with in clubs, pubs and bars.
While Phoebe Gorman lauds the move, saying the cover could have prevented her unfortunate incident, she believes tougher rules are required.
Ms Gorman was 19 when her drink was allegedly spiked at an Illawarra venue. It took her well over a year to be able to set foot in another club again.
She recalls having consumed one drink before she suddenly felt unwell, went to leave and collapsed in the middle of the process.
"I was really lucky how quickly people around me responded," she told the Mercury last year.
If it wasn't for the help of her friends and security guards, Ms Gorman fears the night could have ended differently.
"A security guard collected me and carried me out the back, laid me on the ground until I woke up, then I was taken to hospital."
Looking back, Ms Gorman believes the new single-use adhesive covers could have served as an effective deterrent.
The covers and coasters to be handed out to licensed drinking venues will allow people to step away from their drink to dance or socialise without the fear of having their drink spiked.
The covers are designed for a one-time use, with the patron able to tell if the drink has been unsealed and tampered with when they return.
"There's no real measure especially locally for people to be scared of if they were to spike someone's drink," Ms Gorman said.
In Ms Gorman's experience, venues are not always helpful in assisting with the investigations, making it harder to identify the culprit.
"If they can't be held accountable or even face a consequence because it's too 'hard' then a deterrent is the next best step."
A NSW police spokesperson said the 'Drink Safe' campaign was aimed at supporting and promoting safe drinking at licensed venues across the state.
In NSW, police have seen an increase in drink spiking reports, however, the number of actual drink spiking incidents remains low.
Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said there is no single typical example of a drink spiking, nor a pattern to indicate how and when it may occur.
"We know that the most effective ways to reduce the chances of your drink being spiked are to keep an eye on your drink and never accept drinks from people you don't know well or trust," he said.
"These coasters and covers can help with keeping drinks safe and importantly, they're a conversation starter - hopefully raise awareness of the issue and keep it at top of mind."
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a drinking spiking incident are encouraged to report the matter to police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
