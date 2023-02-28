During a press conference announcing the wind turbine assembly facility in Port Kembla, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes revealed she was planning a "community leaders forum" to report to the Defence minister on the decision for a submarine base in Port Kembla.
Port Kembla, along with Newcastle and Brisbane, was announced as being on the shortlist for a future east coast submarine base, as part of the AUKUS deal in March last year.
However in the year since, little detail has emerged about what a future base would look like and where it might go.
As union leader and vocal critic of the plan, Arthur Rorris, says, there is no proposal yet in the public domain about what the submarine base might involve.
"There isn't anything on the table now to look at," he said.
Somewhere in a back office in Canberra, however, there is a Nuclear Powered Submarine Taskforce that, in addition to determining whether to go with the American or British model, is also considering where to locate the fleet, when not in port in Perth.
A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said there is currently a feasibility study underway into all three shortlisted options.
"Engagement has commenced with the New South Wales and Queensland governments to progress the feasibility work," the defence spokesperson said.
The NSW government has told the public that it is working with its Commonwealth counterparts on the project. In a response to a question on notice from Kiama MP Gareth Ward, then Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Stuart Ayres said the NSW government is engaged in the project to assess the chosen port.
"The government will work with the Department of Defence to understand their detailed considerations in selecting a preferred port."
When the proposal was first announced, then Cunningham candidate Ms Byrnes said the community deserved to have all the details. What role the public would have in any decision has been unclear, up until now.
"I will be organising in consultation with government and community leaders an information session or forum so that our community leaders can be informed what the process is going forward and ask any questions that they have with regard to the process."
Which leaders will be included is yet to be determined, but Mr Rorris said, if asked, he would be representing the voice of workers.
"If for whatever reason, there's some consultation to be had, the workers of the Illawarra deserve a voice, that's for sure."
In April last year, in response to the rejection of a freedom of information request on what advice then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison relied upon to produce the shortlist, Labor defence spokesperson Brendan O'Connor asked if the Liberal government was hiding advice "because the prime minister has made a political decision in shortlisting three east coast submarine bases".
Mr O'Connor told Guardian Australia, "the government must transparently answer questions about the way the sites have been chosen and who chose them".
With the defence strategic review now with the Prime Minister and defence minister and its release expected in April, international security policy expert Allan Behm at the Australia Institute said the report would provide the parameters for a final decision.
"It will put into play the usual factors, it needs to be somewhere where there's a reasonable industrial infrastructure to support submarines," he said. "You also need to have a place which has reasonable civilian infrastructure."
To find out what this might look like, Ms Byrnes recently returned from a visit to Groton and New London in Connecticut, where the US Virginia class submarines are based. The Virginia class is one of the options being considered for Australia's navy.
"The New London submarine base is approximately 700 acres and it is over 100 years old, with both Groton and New London growing up around it," Ms Byrnes said.
"A new naval base in a busy port is a very different proposal."
While a future base in Port Kembla would be nowhere near as large, it would still be a significant presence, something that Mr Behm said was not imperilled by a wind farm turbine assembly facility.
"The submarine facility would need wharves, which are a couple of 100 metres long. It would need facilities to tie up three or four submarines. We're not talking about huge numbers, we're not talking about hundreds of submarines occupying Port Kembla. We're talking about relatively small numbers," he said.
More than the submarines themselves, which due to their reactors will require relatively less maintenance than the current Collins class, the base would be a site for the families of servicemen and women.
"It is the maintenance of all of the peripherals that really would be the business of the submarine base," Mr Behm said.
With a final decision not expected until the end of 2023, there are going to be more questions before the Illawarra gets any answers.
