Here's a few top picks of what's on around the Illawarra this week.
Set in 1971, Cosi is by Australian playwright Louis Nowra and was first performed in 1992 at the Belvoir St Theatre in Sydney.
This month Wollongong thespians will recreate the semi-autobiographical work, which is a classic comedy that celebrates the weird, the wonderful and the mad in us all.
It's on at the Wollongong Workshop Theatre in Gwynneville until March 11 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets $30 | $25 concession (+booking fee). Run time is 2.5 hours, contains some course language and adult themes.
On the first Friday of every month Gerringong Town Hall on Fern Street becomes a cinema.
This March all are invited to see Both Sides of the Blade starring Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, and Grégoire Colin.
The French film is described as "a love triangle story about a woman caught between two men, her long-time partner and his best friend, her former lover".
Gerringong Pics and Flicks movies start at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:50pm. Tickets $12 each at the door - card or cash.
Pics & Flicks will have their award winning cakes, slices, tea and coffee after the film for just $4!
Gerringong Pics and Flicks is a community-run, non-profit movie appreciation group. By joining, you can attend all screenings and activities for an annual membership fee. Non-members may purchase a casual ticket at the door for $12.
Egg & Dart will be officially kicking off their 2023 program on Friday, March 3 with the opening of Amy Cuneo's solo exhibition, House Hold.
In her new show, the proximity of painting to daily life is recorded in a tender state of flux.
Other upcoming exhibitions at the Keira Street Wollongong gallery include: new artist Mark Chu (31 March), Christopher Zanko (21 April), and Aaron Fell-Fracasso (19 May).
Picture yourself and 19 other people in a boat paddling fast in Lake Illawarra with loads of spectators cheering you on - sound like fun? Then why not get a team together and participate in the Dragon Boat Challenge.
The Waterfront Shellharbour City Festival of Sport is a two day annual sporting based event and has been on since 1998.
Saturday, March 4 is the Dragon Boat Challenge that will be held at Skiway Park, Oak Flats while Sunday will see the Ride,Tug and Fun at the Waterfront, as well as dodgeball and other games for kids at Shellharbour City Stadium.
Teams of 20 teams are encouraged to enter. Teams can be family or friends, community or corporate groups, schools or sports teams and they will battle it out over 200 metres on Lake Illawarra.
The Dragon Boats are supplied by the Illawarra Dragon Boat Club and full training is provided.
The event is open to businesses and community organisations that want to provide their staff with an exciting, fun and rewarding experience and for others that may want to put a team in with their family and friends to just have fun. There is also a high school challenge.
For more details of what's on during the weekend's festival, visit: https://shellharbourcityfestivalofsport.com.au/
It's back for another year at the Scaborough Wombarra Bowlo and ready to crank out three days of music for young and old.
The Get Together Festival will have three stages sounding out reggae, blues, rock, soul, folk, electro Latin, Afro-Colombian roots, funk, hip-hop and dance-hall from artists like Kyarna Rose, Matty Walker, the Doonooch Dancers, Watussi and more. from Friday to Sunday.
Other artists on the lineup include: Alice Terry, Badmandela v Planeface, Empress Katia, Godet, Gabadu, Genevieve Chadwick, Godriguez, Progressional Fist, Oyobi, Kaimn Jiménez, The Tambourine Girls, Steph Strings, The Strides and The Vandastruts.
Ticket prices start at $70 for adults (plus booking fee), children 12 and under start at $35 plus booking fee. Details are at: www.gettogetherfestival.com.au.
