What makes someone a good neighbour? The person who brings a home-cooked meal, brings the bins in, or someone to count on when things go pear-shaped?
Shellharbour Council is searching for the area's most supportive neighbour to recognise in its annual Good Neighbour award.
Shellharbour residents can nominate their supportive and caring neighbour on the council website. Other award categories include Street of the Year and a kid's drawing competition.
Read more: Shellharbour Street of the Year for 2022
The 2022 winner, Petra Medcalf, was nominated by her neighbour of 28 years who said, despite the age difference, their friendship has flourished.
They acknowledged Petra for providing tech-savvy knowledge and during the COVID-19 pandemic assisting with "food shopping, picking up prescriptions, to bringing us home cooked meals and cakes as a treat for us".
The 2022 Street of the Year was awarded to Tuan Street, Blackbutt.
The 2023 Good Neighbours awards will be presented on March 31.
Nominations close at midnight Wednesday, March 1.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.