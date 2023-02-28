Illawarra Mercury

Shellharbour City Council wants to you to nominate good neighbours

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Need to publicly acknoeldge your neighbour? Here's your chance. Pictures on file

What makes someone a good neighbour? The person who brings a home-cooked meal, brings the bins in, or someone to count on when things go pear-shaped?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.