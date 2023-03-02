Hot Property Illawarra: Take a video tour of the 'Golden Ridge Winery Resort' at Yellow Rock

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's your weekly look at the always exciting world of property in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Making headlines this week was our video tour of the eye-catching Golden Ridge Winery Resort.
The new owner of the acreage property near Albion Park will have the option of running their own boutique vineyard, while enjoying privacy and vistas over the lake and ocean.
The rural property has a price guide of $4.75 million to $5.2 million.
The property features 50 acres of land, with facilities to operate your own craft vineyard alongside other possible revenue streams such as Airbnb.
Also at the high-end of the market, a home in the much sought-after South Coast location of Gerroa has sold, falling just short of the suburb's residential price record.
The home at 78 Stafford Street, Gerroa sold last week for an undisclosed figure.
Selling agent, Hayley Sneddon from Home & Hearth Property said she couldn't reveal the exact sale price, but confirmed it sold in the "very high $6 million" range.
Still in the Kiama LGA, the developers of a proposed subdivision at Jamberoo, which has been knocked back by Kiama council, say they have received hundreds of inquiries regarding the much sought-after blocks.
The proposal for the 51-lot Torrens Title subdivision was rejected at council's meeting last week, despite council staff recommending the proposal be approved.
However, the matter is headed back to council for further consideration.
Meanwhile, a first home buyer has snapped up a Kiama property for nearly $2 million under the hammer.
The home at 74 Tingira Crescent sold for $1,930,000 at auction last week.
Situated high overlooking Easts Beach, the four-bedroom 1960s home sits on 619.7 square metres.
Read our auction wrap-up for more details.
Finally, as home values in the Illawarra continue to fall - albeit as the pace of decline has been slowing - property experts have named the under-rated suburbs and locations with potential where buyers should be looking.
There may also be positive signs for sellers in the region amid the current market conditions.
That's according to new findings from CoreLogic's Home Value Index for February.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.