Breast cancer awareness is something that is close to Illawarra Stingrays and Wanderers defender Danika Matos' heart and she is eager to make a difference in the defeat of the disease.
In recognition of her dedication towards breast cancer awareness, Matos picked up the prestigious Kerryn McCann Scholarship at the Illawarra's International Women's Day lunch in Wollongong on Friday.
After Matos' mother - Fay - was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in 2021, she approached Stingrays to help set up a fund that would support an annual breast cancer awareness fundraising event. Her long-term goal from there is to engage with all clubs regionally in the NPL NSW Women's competition as well as the A-League Women's to hold a 'Pink Day' in the future, in what she has subbed the 'Jane McGrath Day of football'.
Being a professional women's footballer whilst taking care of her mother - along with her siblings Chloe and Shari - also provides it's challenges, mainly in terms of travel to and from Sydney at least four times a week. Matos said this would not deter her of achieving her goal.
Being a topic so close to her heart, Matos said she was honoured to pick up the award.
"Honestly I was a bit shocked when I found out that I had won because obviously there are so many applicants that go through the process," she told the Mercury.
"But it's pretty cool to say that I've won such an inspiring award for such a massive day for women. So it's pretty cool. It's my mum that has breast cancer and it's obviously a very touching topic for all of my family.
My mum is my best friend so it's really good. I wouldn't be the woman I am today without her.- Danika Matos
Speaking about her mum, she said that she owed a great deal to the woman who raised her into the person she was today.
"There were a few tears and she is over the moon [when she found out I won the award]," Matos said.
"So she's really excited and super proud. As I said I wouldn't be the woman I am without her."
Matos added that her plan was a lofty one but something that she would be incredibly proud of, should it come to fruition.
"One round in the season every team would wear pink socks and the money that they pay to get into the game or to the canteen [would go to breast cancer awareness]," she said.
"Even if it's just a gold-coin donation. I'm aiming for one round in the 24 round season and it would be incredible to raise money for breast cancer.
"I'd be pretty impressed [if a fundraising round happened]. It would be pretty cool to say that I had the idea and I know the Stingrays and Kathy (McDonogh, Stingrays president) will help me behind the scenes.
Matos commenced her football career in U-9s and U-10s with Port Kembla. From there she was identified by the Stingrays and has been playing with the club ever since.
At 11 she was also snapped up by the Taipans (futsal) and in 2018-19, Matos was awarded the Football NSW futsal player of the year.
In 2019, Matos started her professional career with Western Sydney.
The 2023 International Women's Day lunch at the WEC saw guest speaker Amna Karra-Hassan sharing her story of persistence in creating new pathways for women and culturally diverse communities.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
