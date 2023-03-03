After Matos' mother - Fay - was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in 2021, she approached Stingrays to help set up a fund that would support an annual breast cancer awareness fundraising event. Her long-term goal from there is to engage with all clubs regionally in the NPL NSW Women's competition as well as the A-League Women's to hold a 'Pink Day' in the future, in what she has subbed the 'Jane McGrath Day of football'.

