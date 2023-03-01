The father of stood-down Dragons star Talatau 'Junior' Amone has faced court in person for the first time after he spent two months on remand over an alleged rooftop assault.
Talatau Amone, 46, and his NRL playmaker son stand accused of carrying out a violent hammer attack on a tradie over a dispute about cars parked in their street on November 15 last year.
Father-of-nine Talatau, who denied any wrongdoing, was arrested at the scene. He was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court the day after his arrest, and again on January 18.
However the Mercury can reveal that Talatau's stint on remand came to an end after he took his latest bid for freedom to the Supreme Court. What happened during the January 25 bail hearing is unknown as it was subject to a non-publication order.
The father and son co-accused, dressed in crisp patterned shirts, faced the local court on Wednesday for a brief mention of their matters.
Police will allege Talatau approached a tradesman's car parked legally near the Amone family home in Warrawong and took photos of it.
It is alleged that Talatau, Junior and another unidentified man jumped on the vehicle's roof shortly after a verbal dispute, before Junior allegedly swung a hammer at the tradie as he chased him across two rooftops.
According to court documents, the 20-year-old Dragons player allegedly cornered the man before again swinging the hammer at him, causing him to fall from the roof and sustain a series of injuries.
Junior was arrested over the incident a month after his father in December last year, but was released on bail the following day, with conditions allowing him to still attend training.
The NRL subsequently announced the Dragons five-eighth would be stood down under the game's no-fault stand-down policy, as he faces a charge of causing reckless grievous bodily harm in company.
The offence carries a maximum 14 years in jail, above the NRL's threshold of 11 years for the stand-down policy to be automatically enacted. He has continued training full-time with the team since.
Defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri told the court on Wednesday he had received outstanding medical reports in relation to the tradies' injuries.
Mr Tabchouri said the reports revealed a non-displaced fracture of the wrist, which did not meet the threshold of grievous bodily harm - the most serious charge levelled against the pair.
Magistrate Roger Prowse adjourned the matter until March 15 where the pair are expected to enter formal pleas and receive a hearing date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
