Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Dragons player Junior Amone appears in Wollongong Local Court with father Talatau Amone

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The father of stood-down Dragons star Talatau 'Junior' Amone has faced court in person for the first time after he spent two months on remand over an alleged rooftop assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.