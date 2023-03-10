Generally, mattresses have a lifetime of five to ten years, however, the quality and type of materials used can prolong it. Pocket spring mattresses have been designed to provide full body support, while minimising motion transfer and maximising its lifetime. These mattresses integrate up to 3000 individually-wrapped pocket springs that work in unison to evenly distribute your body weight. So, whether you are snuggling in the middle or stretched onto your partner's side of the bed, you won't have to worry about mattress sagging.