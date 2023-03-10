World Sleep Day is Friday, March 17 and it's the perfect time to replace those worn-out mattresses that sag and squeak.
Amanda Adolphs of mattress and furniture supplier Zinus has some helpful hints on choosing the ideal mattress to improve sleep quality.
"Do you ever get a full eight hours of sleep yet still wake up tired? While there are many factors that can impact how well you sleep - noise, air ventilation, a wriggling partner - there's likely much more below the surface at play," Amanda said.
No two people are the same and the way people sleep is certainly no exception. Understanding exactly what you need in a mattress is the first step, finding one that you want to snuggle into is the second.
"For back or side sleepers, a mattress that offers isolated support and cushioning comfort is key - such as a hybrid mattress utilising pocket springs and memory foam to cradle your body," Amanda said.
Generally, mattresses have a lifetime of five to ten years, however, the quality and type of materials used can prolong it. Pocket spring mattresses have been designed to provide full body support, while minimising motion transfer and maximising its lifetime. These mattresses integrate up to 3000 individually-wrapped pocket springs that work in unison to evenly distribute your body weight. So, whether you are snuggling in the middle or stretched onto your partner's side of the bed, you won't have to worry about mattress sagging.
With so many mattresses on the market, understanding the jargon to decipher a quality mattress is no easy feat. From memory foam to polyester batting, understanding what is good for you and your body is extremely important. Amanda recommends finding a mattress that integrates your needs based on your body and climate such as the Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress from Zinus which uses airflow technology and is infused with green tea and castor oil to eliminate odour and bacteria.
One of the most common causes of poor sleep is the wrong choice of mattress, or a mattress that is well beyond its expiry date.
"Our bed should always feel like a safe and comfortable place to rest, reset and recharge," Amanda said. "If you aren't getting the rest you need and aren't dreaming about jumping into it at the end of the day, it might mean it's time to purchase a new one."
Soft Landing is a non-profit organisation providing opportunities for job seekers experiencing barriers to employment. The organisation supports local communities and works to protect our environment by recycling mattress components.
Visit softlanding.com.au form more information and collection.
