From the impossibly pink strawberries, to the fat watermelon peeking out of the undergrowth, everything seems to thrive in Sarah Anderson's hidden Woonona backyard market garden.
But one plant seems particularly joyful in its patch of suburban perma-topia. Gorged on above-average summer rainfall, a monster zucchini has spawned in these soils, tipping the scales at 5kgs.
"I noticed it was getting away, so every day I'd take the tape measure out," Mrs Anderson said.
"When it got to 61cms I thought, 'time to harvest'."
The log-like leviathan is not the only thing going gangbusters at the Popes Produce farm.
Set in suburbia, but on a big old acre block that has somehow survived the subdivisions of modern planning practice, the farm is poised to double its output in the face of growing demand for locally grown produce.
"I believe people want to connect to the root of the meal," said Mrs Anderson, who sells her produce via a subscription service, currently to 12 households but soon to 24.
"I used to do wholesale and I could get lettuce out of the ground to the cafe in under an hour. It's rare today to have that short a chain between the garden and food."
Alas, bigger is seldom better when it comes to the zucchini.
Too wooden and likely too bitter to be grated into fritters or slipped into a quiche, Mrs Anderson's vine-borne colossus is set to become a big daddy.
"It looks impressive, but the bigger they get, the thicker their skin gets, and it changes the flavours," she said.
"I'll probably cut it open and save the seeds and see if I can grow more large zucchini from them next year."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
