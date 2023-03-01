Illawarra Mercury
Giant zucchini mirrors expansion at Woonona's expanding Popes Produce farm

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:33pm
Sarah Anderson takes a load off on a gargantuan zucchini grown in her backyard market garden during Woonona's wet summer. Picture: Sylvia Liber

From the impossibly pink strawberries, to the fat watermelon peeking out of the undergrowth, everything seems to thrive in Sarah Anderson's hidden Woonona backyard market garden.

