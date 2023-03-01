When it comes to true love, Grace Darby has fallen hard for UK singer Harry Styles.
"I'd do anything for Harry," she admits in the lead up to her Harry filled weekend.
The Dapto woman is among thousands of people flocking to Sydney this weekend for three massive events that will attract an estimated 184,000 people.
Not only is Styles headlining two shows - Ms Darby is going to both - also on Saturday night show is Taiwanese singer Jay Chou at the Giants Stadium - which has a capacity of 24,000 - and at Quodos Bank Arena 1990s boyband Backstreet Boys will perform to almost 20,000 people.
As much as Ms Darby is keen for the Friday and Saturday night Harry Styles' concerts, she'd actually planned to buy tickets to a third gig during this tour.
"I wanted to go to Queensland as well, but some stuff came up. It was my first week [of university] and it all collided," she said.
The truly committed fans, like Ms Darby and her friend Chelsea Banfield who's also going to the Sydney show, are known as 'Stylers' and many of them dress up in Harry Styles outfits for a concert.
"I'm so excited, I'm prepping everything, I've got my outfits ready," Ms Darby said. "I'm wearing the Fine Lines outfit with the whole long white pants and pink button up top."
The duo are so keen to get the "early merch" available to fans that they're heading to Sydney on Thursday to make sure they don't miss out.
They've booked a three-night Airbnb stay and Ms Darby said she's already spent more than $2000 on tickets, accommodation, outfits and merchandise.
When asked why she loves Styles so much, Ms Darby was speechless for a moment and then gushed.
"He's so inviting, he's so inclusive and I've loved him for 10 years," she said.
Styles has made headlines since arriving in Australia for his Love on Tour shows, including when he did a 'shoey' at his Perth show.
Aussie music legend Daryl Braithwaite was spotted at Styles' Melbourne concert singing along to the British pop star's version of The Horses.
The Harry Styles shows are on at Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park this Friday and Saturday. Concertgoers urged to download tickets before they arrive to save time.
Parking in the Sydney Olympic Park precinct is sold out for Friday's concert. Do not drive if you have not pre-booked parking.
All tickets include return travel on all public transport including trains, regular and special event bus services, Sydney Ferries, and light rail services.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.