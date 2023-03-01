Illawarra Mercury
A woman aged in her 70s found dead in a Moss Vale car park

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:48pm
A woman aged in her 70s was found dead in a Moss Vale car park shortly after midnight on Saturday. File picture

An investigation is underway after a woman in her 70s was found dead in a Moss Vale car park on the weekend.

