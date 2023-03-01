An investigation is underway after a woman in her 70s was found dead in a Moss Vale car park on the weekend.
Police were called to a car park in Moss Vale at 12.20am on Saturday following reports an unresponsive woman had been found.
"The woman was declared deceased at the scene," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"While she has not been formally identified, the woman is believed to be aged in her 70s.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."
Police have urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
