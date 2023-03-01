Speaking with Kylie Wilton, you are left in no doubt that she loves her job.
The current team leader at IRT's Woonona aged care home shares stories of the elderly residents she works with as if they are treasured relatives, not clients.
"I love hearing their stories, at their age they've had this beautiful life," she said.
Ms Wilton tells of one couple she got to know as the husband moved into the aged care home.
"On their wedding anniversary, a few months ago, he was going to go home for the day, and we asked what are you going to do? He said 'I just want to sit there and stare into her eyes all day,'" she said.
"We were all in tears."
For someone with such passion for her charges, returning to the workforce after nearly two decades, it was no question about what sector she would work in.
Ms Wilton initially worked in the kitchen at the Illawarra Diggers retirement home in the late 90s and early 2000s. However after having three children and caring for her own elderly father, Ms Wilton only returned to the sector she loves in 2018.
Since then, Ms Wilton has taken advantage of a number of in-house training programmes and is now part of IRT's class of aged care nursing cadets, beginning her classes towards becoming a registered nurse on Thursday.
"I'm 46 years old and haven't been to school for a long time. But it will be good and I've got the support of my family and the staff here too."
Ms Wilton is one of four IRT aged care employees participating in the 2023 nursing cadetship program and will receive a Bachelor of Nursing from UOW once she completes the course.
In a sector that is currently experiencing a staff crisis, a perception of a lack of career progression is one of the reasons cited for dropping staff numbers.
Ms Wilton said after this qualification she hopes to specialise in palliative care, but said her satisfaction came from the people she worked with.
"When I worked at Tarrawanna last year, I saw a sign on the wall that said 'our residents do not live in our workplace, we work in their home'," she said.
"It just struck a chord."
While speaking about her experience, Ms Wilton acknowledges the broader demands faced by her colleagues, as one of the lowest paid workers in the economy.
This week, the Fair Work Commission rejected the federal government's plan to delay the full pay rise it determined workers were owed. The workplace umpire said that the full 15 per cent pay rise needs to be delivered to staff in July this year, not over two years as the government planned.
The union representing aged care nurses welcomed the move, and federal secretary Annie Butler said it was a great win.
"From our perspective, the order to pay the full 15 per cent this year not only recognises the severe undervaluation of aged care workers under the current award system, but also acknowledges the rising cost of living pressures these workers continue to face, whilst receiving chronically low wages."
The FWC will make a further decision on wages once it fully assesses the work value case brought by unions and providers, with the potential for future rises.
