Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Multi-day Murramarang South Coast Walk opens for bookings

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated March 4 2023 - 7:57pm, first published March 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Roos on the beach': Longest uninterrupted walk on South Coast opens for hikers

A new multi-day walk is opening in Murramarang National Park on the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.