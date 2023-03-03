South32 may be giving up on the Dendrobium mine but it will spend $368 million this financial year reshaping its Appin operation.
The expenditure is part of extending mining until 2039 in the current Area 7 at Appin, showing South32 is clearly not anticipating the end of coal any time soon.
The massive expenditure, listed as US$248 million in South32's half-yearly financial update, is intended to result in the underground operation at Appin becoming a single-longwall setup by the 2025 financial year.
The company says this would make for a more efficient operation rather than requiring the two machines presently in use.
A company spokesman said South32 would soon start installing additional ventilation works to enable mining until 2039.
"This [expenditure] figure is in line with previously disclosed safe and reliable capital expenditure guidance for Appin, reflecting our well-established plan for optimisation of the mine," the spokesman said.
"Preliminary work has commenced at Menangle in relation to the additional ventilation capacity (the Appin Mine Ventilation and Access Project) following approval by the New South Wales Government last year.
"Illawarra Metallurgical Coal currently employs more than 1,800 people, most of whom live locally."
South32's earnings guidance also predicted the cost per unit at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal would rise slightly, but still contribute a third consecutive year of costs falling. The rise was put down to lower production in the Illawarra in the six months to last December, and calculated on a sale price of $393 per tonne.
South32 had revised its earnings estimates by $155 million, which is said reflected the deferral of non-critical activities at Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and its Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, saying it would "continue to invest in safe and reliable capital programs and projects to enhance productivity".
Metallurgical Coal makes up 30 per cent of Souh32's global earnings before tax, although the company notes that this category also includes sales of thermal coal (burned for energy) which is produced as a byproduct when extracting the metallurgical variety.
South32 CEO Graeme Kerr recently said he expected to see strong demand for metallurgical coal with no viable commercial alternative for steelmaking.
"We believe metallurgical coal is an important part of how the world develops through steelmaking over probably the next two to three decades. Ultimately, there will be some kind of replacement in my mind around green steel, but that's not today."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.