It's fitting that a Bert Flugelman sculpture now adorns the entrance to the University of Wollongong.
His stainless steel Tetrapus, inspired by creatures that once lurked beneath the sea, was unveiled at the North Wollongong Innovation campus on Wednesday in front of his wife, daughter and friends.
Dr Herbert Flugelman, better known as Bert, lived and worked in the Illawarra for many years. The former UOW senior lecturer died in 2013 age 90.
The artist is known for his geometrical stainless steel sculptures which can be viewed across Australia - including the Spiral and Wave at the Wollongong Art Gallery, Ammonite at UOW Innovation campus, the Winged Figure sculpture which sits at the bottom of Mt Keira and Making Waves near Kiama blowholes.
Tetropus is a stainless steel sculpture, which mirrors its surroundings, one of the top tentacles appears as a question mark- noted in the speeches as a perfect symbol for a university.
"Tetropus is very much a representative of Bert's sense of humour. It's half an octopus," Justice John Griffiths said
The sculpture was donated to the university by Justice Griffiths and his partner Beth Jackson.
"When you come down it just exudes good fun and humour. It was made in 2005 by Bert, fabricated here in Wollongong just down the road," Mr Griffiths said.
The sculpture was previously exhibited in the Woolloomooloo Sculpture Walk and at the Sculpture by the Sea 2007 exhibition in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
"It's a coming home event which is why it is great for everybody not least the university", Mr Griffith said.
Acting UOW Vice-Chancellor David Currow said the university is "overwhelmed by the generosity of the donors", the sculpture is an addition to the university's collection of Flugelman's artwork.
He believes the collection at the university will make the campus a tourism treasure for art.
"I'd like to think it's a treasure trove that everyone right across the Illawarra Shoalhaven can discover as well as people from further afield," Mr Currow said.
"These are precious reflections of art from the late 20th and early this century and it's such a wonderful legacy for all of the community to enjoy. To wander around the campuses to explore not only the beauty but the stories behind each of these sculptures."
Ms Jackson purchased the sculpture 10 years ago from Mr Flugelman at his Jamberoo property. Then he told her of his vision for how the sculpture could be displayed.
"He's primary goal was to make sure that it reflected the environment, but the natural environment and the human environment and it does that wonderfully here because it captures the passing clouds, it captures the vegetation around, and those who want to stop and admire themselves can also use it as a mirror," Mr Griffiths said.
The location of the sculpture is deliberately placed in front of the central building near the Australian National Centre for Ocean Research.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
