Port Kembla man Slavco Bucukovski spat on cop after aggressive tirade against medical staff

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 5:30pm
Slavo Bucukovski.

A Port Kembla man who spat in a female police officers face before aggressively causing a scene at a medical practice by throwing a coffee at staff will remain behind bars for at least another month.

