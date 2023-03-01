A Port Kembla man who spat in a female police officers face before aggressively causing a scene at a medical practice by throwing a coffee at staff will remain behind bars for at least another month.
Staff at a Warrawong's medical practice called police to remove Slavo Bucukovski after he entered the facility acting loud and aggressive, complaining of a sore hand and leg during June last year.
The 48-year-old demanded to see a doctor, however was informed he needed to book an appointment, prompting him to continue raising his voice at staff.
Scared staff asked Bucukovski to leave several times, and when he was told police were arriving to remove him, he threw a coffee cup at them but missed, splashing the contents all over the wall and floor.
Police arrived and found Bucukovski dancing in the practice's car park. As they approached and introduced themselves, Bucukovski started swearing and calling them "dogs".
According to tendered court documents, police handcuffed Bucukovski due to his "aggressive demeanour and large stature".
Bucukovski - who was swiftly served a banning notice prohibiting from entering the practice - again refused to leave, but did comply with providing identification.
After a while, he walked to a red Mitsubishi sedan and drove away at speed toward Shellharbour Road until police lost sight.
Officers went after him after they conducted checks on his licence which revealed he had been suspended from driving the month prior.
They found Bucukovski tailgating another car and honking his horn and pulled him over on Wentworth Street, Port Kembla.
He was subjected to a drug tests, with subsequent results at the police station returning positive results to having meth and cocaine in his system.
Bucukovski was taken to custody, however about 10pm after being refused bail by police, continued to complain of his hand and leg pain.
Officers took him to Shellharbour Hospital and while in the triage bay, he looked at a female police officer and said "you're a f---ing rat" before spitting on her face.
Bucukovski was then restrained, with a doctor clearing him of injuries shortly after.
He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, driving while suspended, driving with an illicit drug present in the blood, and assaulting an officer.
On Tuesday, Bucukovski told the court he had made progress in custody by completing courses, attending chapel and staying clean from drugs.
Magistrate Claire Girotto handed him a 16-month jail sentence backdated to June last year, with a non-parole period of nine months, making Bucukovski eligible for release next month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
