Plenty of action at interclub fishing challenge

March 2 2023 - 11:30am
Warilla's Teliah McElhone with her uncommon fantail jacket capture. Picture supplied.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal tells us the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club Interclub Tournament has been run and done with an amazing number of fish caught including 89 blacks, 15 blues, 12 stripes just in the marlin figures, then 44 dolphinfish 2 short bill spearfish and a couple of yellowfin tuna, over the two-day tournament.

