Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal tells us the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club Interclub Tournament has been run and done with an amazing number of fish caught including 89 blacks, 15 blues, 12 stripes just in the marlin figures, then 44 dolphinfish 2 short bill spearfish and a couple of yellowfin tuna, over the two-day tournament.
There were even more caught than that, with many of the boats pre fishing before the Shootout and hitting the marlin after the finish.
Junior angler Alexis Sheedy tagged her first black and backed it up with a second in between the shootout and interclub tournament.
Both on just 10kg tackle and for a petite 10-year-old, that is an almighty effort, making mum Amanda and her partner Haydn extremely proud indeed.
Closer to home, there have been a few dollys about the FADs, something that we only get this time of year, plus a handful of delicious eating wahoo and a good sized Spanish.
All anglers are keen as mustard for this weekend's predicted good weather for a run to the various FADs whilst Bandit, Wollongong and Trap reefs have all had marlin on them again this week.
Snapper are still about in good numbers, but with the clear and flat conditions, they are feeding out and around the deeper reefs where the baits are being balled up by the billies and the bities.
Find the bait and you'll find the reds sitting underneath them and there's been plenty of big ones about with quite a few over the 4kg mark.
There's also been plenty of mowies and ever tasty pigfish with the occasional pearl perch showing up again.
Kings are about again in good numbers off the northern ledges with a couple of customers getting busted up on some big hoods. A few divers have been getting fish above the 15kg mark as well. There's plenty of bonnies and tailor about at present as well as some hard fighting frigate mackerel.
Beaches have slowed a little with not as many fish as there has been in weeks past but there are still some good fish about.
