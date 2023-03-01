Illawarra Mercury
Grab the family for the Shellharbour Festival of Sport

By Newsroom
March 2 2023 - 8:00am
File image of Dragon boats on Lake Illawarra for a previous Shellharbour Festival of Sport. Picture by Adam McLean.

The annual Shellharbour Festival of Sport returns this weekend with a variety of unique events for all ages and abilities from stand-up paddle boarding to AFL and a giant tug of war.

