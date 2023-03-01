The annual Shellharbour Festival of Sport returns this weekend with a variety of unique events for all ages and abilities from stand-up paddle boarding to AFL and a giant tug of war.
The ever popular Dragon Boat Challenge will be held Saturday March 4 at Skiway Park in Oak Flats, with paddlers hitting the starting line from 8.30am.
Seventeen teams consisting of businesses, community organisations, sports teams and schools are set to paddle it out over the 200 metre course in a 12-metre-long traditional boat.
On Sunday morning, the Waterfront Ride Tug & Fun will be found at the Promenade area in Marina Shell Cove and offers lots of hands-on activities for the general community to enjoy.
Pull up your sleeves for the Tug of War games, test your skills on the mechanical surfboard ride, bike your own free smoothie, join the basketball shootout competition, and come dressed to join in a Zumba and The Jungle Body classes.
Don't miss out on Legacy Allstars cheerleading display along with Street Beatz hip hop demo.
All your basic sports will be on hand such as AFL kickout, tennis, badminton, marbles, hopscotch, football toss plus challenge your bike skills.
And for the young ones, the Junkyard Rascals offer lots of free play using their imagination. On the water, Shellharbour SUP will have come n try.
From 9am to 2pm, there will be something for everyone.
This event is open to all people, young or not so young and grab a bite to eat at the same time. It is a FREE day for the family.
Also on Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm is the free Outrageous Mini Games at Shellharbour City Stadium. Activities include dodgeball, bubble soccer, basketball and pickleball. The games are free and are suitable for ages 7 to 12 years.
Bookings are essential. For further information visit our website www.shellharbourcityfestivalofsport.com.au.
