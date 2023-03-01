Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW to offer two-year Bachelor of Early Years Education

By Newsroom
Updated March 1 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Cathrine Neilsen-Hewett. Picture by UOW, Paul Jones.

Childcare workers will be able to fast-track their teaching qualification at the University of Wollongong after the length of a bachelor degree was halved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.