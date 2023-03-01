Childcare workers will be able to fast-track their teaching qualification at the University of Wollongong after the length of a bachelor degree was halved.
The accelerated Bachelor of Education (The Early Years) will be available at Wollongong from July.
To be eligible, students must have completed a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care and have a minimum of two years' work experience in an early childhood setting.
Rather than four years, the program is just two and will be delivered online, allowing students to remain in the workplace.
Early childhood teachers are degree-qualified with at least four years of tertiary study. Early childhood educators have completed a diploma or certificate in early childhood studies.
Associate Professor Cathrine Neilsen-Hewett, academic director of the early years at UOW, said the new intensive program is evidence-informed, contextually relevant, and sustainable.
"Through the program design process, we collaborated with the sector and drew upon the important work we have been doing in Early Start - a UOW entity that was recently recognised as a national leader of research of Early Childhood," Associate Professor Neilsen-Hewett said.
"It will provide educators with a connected and valuable learning experience, to help them perform a vital function for children and families in NSW."
Education and Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell said the shortened degree pathway will supercharge NSW's childcare workforce ahead of the arrival of pre-kindergarten.
UOW and the Early Learning and Care Council Australia co-designed the accelerated degree and will work together to deliver the pilot program to students.
