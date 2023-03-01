LIGHTLY-raced stallion Artorious resumes for Flemington based trainer Sam Freedman and his dad Anthony in the $600,000 Group 1 Canterbury Stakes at Randwick on Saturday, but he may run again on the world stage later in the year.
The Canterbury Stakes and the $1 million Randwick Guineas carry group 1 status and are the two feature races on Saturday's 10-race program.
Artorious finished his 2022 campaign with minor placings in England and an unplaced effort in France, before coming back to Australia for a long break and an autumn program that centres on the Canterbury Stakes and possibly the All Aged Stakes in this preparation.
Sam Freedman told ACM Racing another overseas campaign is on the cards for Artorious who won Victoria's richest two-year-old race the Blue Diamond in 2021.
"We'll see how Artorious goes in Sydney during the autumn," Freedman said.
"The Canterbury and All Aged Stakes are his two goals. We've been very happy how he's been working and his effort to win a 1000-metre trial at Warwick Farm last month was very good. We gave him a nice break after his runs in England and France.
"We thought he was a shade unlucky in a couple of those overseas starts. I would say at this stage we'll look at heading back overseas with him this year, if he runs well here in the autumn."
Champion international jockey Zac Purton has been booked to ride Artorious in the Canterbury Stakes and Freedman believes he'll have a better indication as to how the horse is going after getting a post race assessment from Purton.
"Zac is a world class jockey," he said. "It's great we've got Zac on board on Saturday. I'm expecting Artorious to run well but it'll be interesting to get Zac's thoughts on how the horse is progressing following the race."
Argentia, a stablemate of Artorious also lines up in the Canterbury Stakes.
Artorious is a $7 chance in early betting markets with Bet365 while Argentia is a $41 hope to win the feature over 1300 metres.
The Freedman stable has a strong hand at Saturday's big Flemington meeting.
They saddle up imported stayer Glentaneous in a $150,000 qualify race over 2500 metres. Bistro takes her place in a $150,00 three-year-old fillies race down the Flemington straight while exciting colt Elliptical is chasing his first Group 1 victory in the $1 million Australian Guineas (1600m).
"Elliptical is a high quality colt," Freedman said.
"I thought his first-up win in the Hayes Stakes last month at Flemington was an excellent run. He's improved off that performance. He's tightened up a lot, I'm sure he's going to appreciate the 1600 metres."
Freedman rates Jacquinot as the one to beat in the group one classic.
"Jacquinot comes into the race with very good form," he said. "Jacquinot's two wins in this campaign in the Manfred and Orr Stakes were excellent wins."
Blake Shinn retains the ride on Elliptical, a $6.50 chance for the Guineas, while Jacquinot is the $2.30 favourite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.