A case to not reopen Sublime Point track. Letters, Friday, March 3

A case to not reopen Sublime Point track. Letters to the Editor, Friday, March 3

March 3 2023 - 4:30am
Political pressure may be mounting to have the Sublime Point walking track reopened ('Sublime Point walk remains closed but receives a pledge to push for funding' February 25). Rebuilding the track in recent years has been largely due to such pressure and it's had the effect of diverting NPWS resources from a wider maintenance program. Due to management neglect, heavy rains, prevention of access by landowners and increased use by cyclists, many of our escarpment tracks are now in bad shape and disconnected.

