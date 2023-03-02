A case to not reopen Sublime Point track. Letters, Friday, March 3

Political pressure may be mounting to have the Sublime Point walking track reopened ('Sublime Point walk remains closed but receives a pledge to push for funding' February 25). Rebuilding the track in recent years has been largely due to such pressure and it's had the effect of diverting NPWS resources from a wider maintenance program. Due to management neglect, heavy rains, prevention of access by landowners and increased use by cyclists, many of our escarpment tracks are now in bad shape and disconnected.
Like everyone else we love the Sublime Point track. But it was never designed for the amount of use it's had. It probably can't be rebuilt to accommodate this amount of traffic without enormous resources and massive damage. We don't want to see a repeat of the situation where funds are disproportionately used for an unsustainable track like this. Maybe there's an alternative steep track that is more geologically sound.
Our focus needs to be on having a solid network of tracks across the different escarpment zones so that people of all abilities can explore and enjoy our wonderful escarpment. The last management plan for escarpment walking tracks was published in 2005. We are waiting to see NPWS' much delayed update setting out the new track system. This should be the basis for government funding, not opportunistic efforts from politicians.
Helen Wilson, Secretary, National Parks Association Illawarra Branch, Woonona
What right does this state government have to endorse the land valuations in NSW skyrocketing to unbelievable heights? Today, I spoke to a couple who said that there 'unimproved capital value' of their residential land at Towradgi has been elevated by 72 per cent. For God's sake, who is behind all this? And what right do they have to increase the value by rates like that?
This only means that we all will be paying much higher rates to our local council, seeing that property ratings reflect the unimproved value of the property. With a state election coming up, this is another nail in the coffin for the Coalition government and if the Labor Party goes on with this type of business "they are next"!
Ian Granland, Towradgi
I feel International Women's Day should advocate and stand up for women's sport which should only be for women. The invasion by trans-women is an outrage to girls and women who have trained hard with dedication in a particular sport (eg; swimming) only to be beaten by a man acting as a woman. The day should also promote the importance, privilege and dignity of motherhood with the care and nurturing of raising children.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
