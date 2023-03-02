Review: Pavement
Anita's Theatre, Thirroul, March 1
"Pavement the Rock Band" said the running sheet for the night, with all the irony we'd expect from Sacramento's contribution to independent music.
But irony it wasn't, as the sold out-crowd at Anita's would soon see: it was a rocked-up version of Pavement they got.
"You live in paradise," percussionist/hype man/glue guy Bob Nastanovich yelled as the band geared up for their first song, charmed by an afternoon on the stunning northern Illawarra coast, perhaps the feed at South Sailor. And it would be that kind of show: they were here for a good time, and so was the crowd.
Why else do it? After forging themselves a cult following as the brightest of the 1990s indy rock crop, but breaking up weeks out from the turn of the century, Pavement had been finished twice before. They'd already had a reunion and farewell tour in 2010, so what was this?
A tour, simple as that. Don't overthink it, we're all older now, so is the band, and it's hard to understate just how centrally this band's music sits in its fan's formative times, back when we were cool.
There was less of that this night - cool - but there was no doubt the music always was, and still is, every bit as good as you remembered.
The irony-heavy lyrics from the 1990s - when sweet fodder for songs came from edgy ruminations on what music was all about - have dated. Pavement's best known song, Cut Your Hair, is a sarcastic, teasing takedown of the commercial industry. They've moved away from this stuff. This is for enjoyment.
Yes they sledged the Smashing Pumpkins in Range Life, but without venom. I will point out, though, that only one of these bands - both touring Australia early this year - feels the need to pump up the entertainment by adding a wrestling tournament to their show, and bringing along Jane's Addiction for some real cred. Remember when Patty Smith open for Bob Dylan in Wollongong and blew him off the stage?
As anyone who invested in a fancy pairs of flares can tell you, cool isn't ever forever, and if that's what you aim for its appeal will always fizz out. Like an electric car designed by a tech bro to look futuristic but has instantly become dated.
That's not what this band has ever been about, not really. The instrumental numbers on particularly their earlier albums, the sheer artistry, the poise, the poetry and the joy, shows they have always been first and foremost, musicians.
Tonight, the cool detachment and wry lyricism of the earlier albums were blunted in Steve Malkmus's vocals being less prominent. Same goes for the guitars, which were at the mercy of a sound system that flattened it all out.
This was a more democratic version of Pavement than many remember, and given the clear tension on stage the last time I'd seen them, 1997's Brighten the Corners tour, a more harmonious vision might be the promise that brought the band back together.
Thing is, this band was at its best when Malkmus was dominant, his vocals and guitar seemingly being birthed together, enough space around them to hear the subtleties - the delayed delivery of a final lyric line, a pedal set so a chord becomes a collapsing pile of small rocks, the pure fuzzy joy from a Malkmus single-finger slow-motion solo blast. But that dominance ended with the band going kaput.
It was always about the how, not just the what. And the flat sound made it harder to immediately identify even classic intros like Summer Babe. Maybe it's the ocean in my ears. But who knows, even with better sound, Pavement the Rock Band may be ascendant. There's not a long time, so let's have the good time.
No matter: there was no dampening the mood for us 40-somethings, or the wish-we-were-still-40-somethings, as well as a brilliantly pleasing percentage of young, newer fans in the crowd.
Funnily, the set list shared by the tour manager on Twitter the next morning showed the epic Fillmore Jive as the last song. But the singer called out "we've got three minutes left" and launched into Cut Your Hair, that was it. Crowd was aglow, everyone left happy. Perhaps an encore went uncalled - or had someone told Pavement time's up?
They'd be wrong.
