Bull sharks have been seen and video taped cruising less than a metre from rocks at the Shoalhaven River's edge.
Three to four sharks were spotted in the river between Greenwell Point and Shoalhaven Heads on Monday afternoon.
One took food from the water's surface, while at one stage two were seen cruising side by side next to the rocks.
A video of a large bull shark feeding just off the rocks at Greenwell Point is going viral on social media.
The shark can be seen feeding "30 metres from where the kids were swimming yesterday" Terrie Garrick said in his video post on Facebook.
The sighting brought a few keen anglers to the river, resulting in one of the sharks being caught after three got away.
When one was landed it reportedly had other hooks and lines in its mouth.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
