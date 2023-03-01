Dozens of cars have had tyres slashed in a vandalism spree leaving a damage bill expected to run into tens of thousands of dollars.
The attacks started early on Tuesday, February 28, when a person started stabbing and puncturing tyres from one end of central Nowra to the other.
And the damage continued even after police began investigating the incidents.
Michael Kelly from Murphy's Tyrepower in Nowra said it appeared the culprit used a small screwdriver, given the size and shape of the puncture wounds.
Much of the damage occurred just a stone's throw from the Nowra Police Station.
All but two cars in the Quest Apartments retail car park had tyres damaged. They belonged to staff and guests.
Some of those were damaged before 7am, others between 7.30 and 10am.
Others cars had tyres damaged in Waminda's car park, behind the Deli on Kinghorne, and on the old Saddleworld property in Nowra Lane, where Waminda was keeping cars overnight.
Krissy Falzon from Waminda said all eight cars on the old Saddleworld property were damaged.
"Some had one tyre done, some had all four," she said.
The damage had a huge impact on Waminda's services and programs that support the community.
"We were at a standstill, we couldn't operate any programs or any transport at all," Ms Falzon said.
"We actually had to stop some of the services."
Some of the staff members are also facing big repair bills, and Ms Falzon said Waminda was looking at ways to support them.
"This is an immediate expense that you've got to find, over $1000 out of pocket for some people, and it causes extra stress that's just not needed."
She said damage continued after police were called in to investigate.
"The police were looking for them as they continued to do other tyres," Ms Falzon said.
Across the other end of the CBD Ginger Jar Patisserie owner David Mansart had a tyre slashed in the Egan's Lane carpark, behind the Nowra Library.
He said it was not the first time his car had been targeted by vandals, and at one stage last year the vehicle was attacked three times in a week.
And while many of the tyres slashed belonged to cars located in car parks, others were damaged while parked on the street.
One car parked in a driveway in Osborne Street had tyres slashed, while there were also reports of a car in Bomaderry having tyres damaged.
There are unconfirmed reports that police are checking for DNA evidence after someone, believed to by the culprit, reportedly defecated in one of the car parks where vehicles were targeted.
Police said officers from South Coast Police District were investigating the incidents.
They said anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile a petition had been established calling for more CCTV cameras in the CBD area.
And one man who had to pay a $4000 bill last year after his car was damaged by vandals in the CBD, and who had friends targeted in the latest incident, said that was the last straw.
"I've had enough of this town," he said, revealing plans to move away after 40 years living in Nowra.
"This is just out of control," said the man, who did not want to be identified.
