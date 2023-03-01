A re-elected NSW Liberal Government will make parking at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital free for patients, staff and visitors.
Liberal Party South Coast candidate Luke Sikora said parking charges would be axed from July 1, if the State Government is returned to office on March 25.
He said hospital staff and local residents had raised the cost of parking several times.
"This is fantastic news for hospital staff, patients and visitors to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital," Mr Sikora said.
"Free parking at the hospital will ease the parking burden on surrounding streets of the hospital and ensure staff do not have to walk long distances from work to their vehicles."
A multistorey car park beside the hospital was opened in 2020, boosting parking spots at the hospital to 550.
"I am proud to be part of a team who is committed to delivering improved health infrastructure and services across the South Coast," Mr Sikora said.
"This includes the re-development of the Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital and the multi-million dollar upgrade of Milton Ulladulla Hospital."
