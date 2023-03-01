Illawarra Mercury
South Coast candidate Luke Sikora pledges to remove fees

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:54am
Liberal Party candidate for South Coast, Luke Sikora, has promised free parking at Shoalhaven Hospital if the Coalition wins the state election. Picture supplied.

A re-elected NSW Liberal Government will make parking at Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital free for patients, staff and visitors.

