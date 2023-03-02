Trainer Ben Smith will throw smart filly Whisky Wisdom in at the deep end next week, taking a shot at the Group 3 Kembla Classic next Friday.
The three-year-old has had four career starts, breaking her Maiden on Heavy at Kembla Grange in January, before running an impressive fourth in a Midway Handicap at Rosehill last start.
Keen to tap into her talent, Smith is fearless about a black-type challenge.
"It's a (fillies and mares) restricted race and it would be great to get that little bit of Group-level racing, for breeding it would be valuable," Smith said.
"Going through the field last year, she would have got a run, maybe that's just COVID and it could be a different story, but it's a nice race to test her in. It's her home track and it's a chance to put that bit of pressure on her and see where she is at.
"We don't know where her ceiling is."
Luke Price had considered running in-form eight-year-old Cuban Royale in the Benchmark 94 Bert Lillye Memorial at Kembla Grange next week, but instead will take him to Friday's Group 3 Newcastle Stakes.
The veteran gelding is a Listed Carrington Stakes winner, part of a stunning run of form this season which has produced three wins from his last four starts.
Even in defeat he was outstanding for third behind Zeyrek and Cross Talk in the Benchmark 94 at Rosehill last time out.
"I was tempted to save him for the Bert Lillye, but he would have carried weight and it's a bit harder at 1200m when he's a bit deeper into the prep," Price said.
"He was absolutely flying (last start) and out of his comfort zone up on the speed there, so hopefully he'll settle a pair further back from a nice gate (barrier six).
"If Cross Talk rolls on and puts the pressure in the race, hopefully he'll be right there late."
Cuban Royale is a $12 chance with Bet 365, with the Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott-trained Cross Talk a $2.20 favourite.
Meanwhile, Smith has already booked Herb's ticket for the Provincial Championships final after running second to Essonne in the Kembla Grange qualifier, but now stretches out to a mile in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Randwick.
"She really ran through the line last time, so this will suit, he's pulled up so well," Smith said.
