A male driver has allegedly fled the scene of a three-car crash on The Avenue at Mount Saint Thomas.
The crash occurred just before 11am when a Ford Ranger collided with two parked cars - a Toyota Tarago and Mitsubishi Outlander - in the residential street.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with firefighters tasked to clean up a fluid spill from the vehicles.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Andrew Barber said there's significant damage to all three cars.
"A car collided with two parked cars and the driver fled the scene," he said.
"The two cars that are damaged belong to the same bloke."
Police remain on scene and the incident is under investigation.
There are no reports of injuries.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
