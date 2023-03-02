The chair of Wollongong's UCI Road World Championships organising committee has joined the board of Wollongong hydrogen start up Hysata.
Dean Dalla Valle joins the business that spun out of research at the University of Wollongong as the company's inaugural chair.
Prior to his role at Wollongong 2022, Mr Dalla Valle held a range of senior executive positions in the resources sector, including chief commercial officer at BHP and chief executive office at rail freight giant Pacific National.
Hysata CEO Paul Barrett welcomed Mr Dalla Valle to the board of the green-energy firm.
"His expertise will have a huge impact on our mission to deliver the world's most efficient, simple and reliable electrolyser," Mr Barrett said.
Hysata is in the process of commercialising its electrolyser technology, which extracts hydrogen from water.
The company claims its technology is 20 per cent more efficient that existing solutions, enabling the cost efficient production of 'green hydrogen' from renewable energy.
Mr Barrett said Mr Dalla Valle's background in the resources sector would assist the business going forward.
"His knowledge of the resources sector can be applied to advance the renewable energy industry and create value-add green exports for Australia including green iron, alumina, ammonia and methanol."
Mr Dalla Valle, who grew up in Wollongong, began working in the mines of the Illawarra, then owned by BHP, as a 17 year old, and went on to leadership positions within the company. He later completed a BMA at UOW in the 1990s.
"I'm excited to join Hysata and be part of this locally-born, leading-edge technology with the potential to create a new manufacturing industry in Australia and accelerate the global energy transition," Mr Dalla Valle said.
"The Illawarra region has a strong legacy in manufacturing and has huge potential to support emerging clean energy industries as it transitions from its foundational enterprises."
Hysata recently raised $45m with backing from BlueScope and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, as well as sharing in a joint Ausrtalian-German grant for the production of green hydrogen.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.