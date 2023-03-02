Illawarra Mercury
Dean Dalla Valle appointed Hysata chair

Updated March 2 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 1:02pm
Dean Dalla Valle joins the Illawarra hydrogen start-up as it works to rapidly commercialise its technology. Picture from file

The chair of Wollongong's UCI Road World Championships organising committee has joined the board of Wollongong hydrogen start up Hysata.

