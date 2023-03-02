Kookaburras suffer second straight loss in Pro League

The Kookaburras suffered their second loss in 48 hours losing to a spirited Spain 4-2 in a highly contested hockey Pro League match at the Hobart Hockey Centre.
A day earlier the Kookas narrowly lost to Argentina 4-2 in a shootout after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.
The Spanish team thus avenged the 4-3 defeat by the Kookaburras in the World Cup quarter-final and exhibited a clinical finish which the Australian coaching staff need to analyse.
It was Spain who drew the first blood in the 11th minute of the game when Marc Reyne scored the first goal from their resulting second penalty corner which completely surprised Australian reserve goalkeeper Johan Durst.
New Kookas captain Jeremy Hayward failed to respond with his first penalty corner which went wide.
The second quarter produced three goals with Reyne adding his second goal two minutes into this half when he again surprised Durst just in front of the goal.
Four minutes later Govers found himself unmarked to reduce the deficit to 2-1 after collecting a pass from Josh Beltz from the top of the circle.
Spain extended their lead to 3-1 in the 10th minute of this quarter when Jose Basterra scored from the top of the circle with a brilliant backstick shot which the Aussies disputed but the goal stood with the video referee.
The third quarter saw the Kookas dominate play and were rewarded with four minutes to go when Craig Marais on debut scored his first international goal from a penalty corner rebound taken by Govers.
With the score now on 3-2 in the final quarter, the Aussies removed their keeper with a minute to go to supplement their attack but the Spanish took advantage of this and added further damage to score their fourth goal from their final penalty corner through Marc Miralles.
The Kookas today Friday play Argentina in their second encounter.
The Hockeyroos, playing without Gerringong's Grace Stewart in the second half with a hamstring injury, lost to the USA 3-1 on a shootout after the teams drew 0-0 at full time.
A day earlier, the Hockeyroos had beaten Argentina 2-0 at the same venue.
