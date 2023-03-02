A tragic summer in the Illawarra and Far South Coast has left seven families grieving following the drowning death of their loved one.
Nationally, there were 54 drowning deaths and more than 6000 rescues performed along Australia's coastline during summer.
One hundred percent of coastal drowning deaths occurred either at an unpatrolled area, outside patrol hours, or outside the red and yellow flags, Surf Live Saving Australia's summer drowning report shows.
Of the national drownings, seven occurred in SLS's Illawarra (Wollongong and Kiama local government areas) and Far South Coast (Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Bega Valley) branch areas.
This is one less death than the 2021-22 summer toll when there were eight coastal drownings in these SLS regions.
National data shows 23 (43 per cent) of coastal drowning deaths were as a result of rip currents. This is a 70 per cent increase on the 10-year average.
Males continue to be overrepresented in drowning deaths.- Surf Life Saving Australia general manager coastal safety Shane Daw
"Rip currents are the number one coastal hazard, with Australia known for having 17,000 rip currents across the country on any given day," SLSA said.
Locally this summer, a man in his 60s drowned when he was washed out to sea from a rock pool in Kiama on February 13. SLS was unable to provide further details on the other six drowning across the Illawarra and Far South Coast as they are under investigation by the Coroner.
SLSA's general manager coastal safety, Shane Daw, said the national drowning toll was 14 per cent above the 10-year average.
"Males continue to be overrepresented in drowning deaths with four out of five being male and we have also seen a number of bystander deaths, this is where a person has tried to perform a rescue and drowned in the process," he said.
"Sadly this has been a deadly summer. We are pleading with the public to take note and make water safety a priority. Every life lost is one too many."
Surf lifesavers in the Illawarra have been called to 25 per cent more rescues along the coast since July 1, 2022 with 354 people saved. This is up from 281 the year before.
Between the December 24 last year and January 30 this year, Illawarra lifesavers conducted a staggering 235 rescues, 153 first aid cases requiring 11 ambulances during this busy peak period.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.