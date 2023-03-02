Speeding drivers, racing motorcyclists and hoons doing burnouts on the Sea Cliff Bridge will end up with someone being killed unless action is taken, a resident has said.
Dennis Rocca-Busch, who lives on Lawrence Hargrave Dr at Clifton, said drivers often use the hill down to the bridge to try and get airborne at high speed at night.
After a late-night crash on February 18 ago he worries a fatal accident is coming - even someone crashing into his house.
The motorbike riders had become regular racers, while the recent crash resulted in a man being airlifted to Liverpool hospital with serious injuries and another taken to St George hospital. Mr Rocca-Busch heard it all happen.
"Every Wednesday night the motorbikes come - you can hear them coming for miles," he said. "If it's not every week it's every second week. That's been happening for quite some time - on and off for a couple of years. They must be a group.
"We have told the police on multiple occasions."
Mr Rocca-Busch said he had given a statement to police after the crash on February 18, and had told them what he sees there at night.
He said a speed camera should be installed, or an artificial intelligence camera like had been used on Bald Hill at Stanwell Tops.
"The burnouts happen in the middle of the bridge most nights," he said.
"Guys go down there and do burnouts and film them and put them on YouTube. Ask other residents around the area, they'll tell you the same thing.
"I just want it to stop. I'm at the point where because of where we live, and how busy it's getting, I'm just waiting for a car to go through the front of my house mate, to be honest with you.
"My grandfather lives downstairs and it's a major safety concern for me.
"There's houses that are right on the road there. How long is it going to take until someone has a misjudgement error and goes straight through a house?"
The Mercury asked Transport for NSW whether it would consider cameras or other measures.
A statement in response said: "Transport for NSW has been made aware of speeding and other illegal driver behaviour in the area and has referred these matters to the police.
"Transport for NSW will continue to monitor to ensure the safety of all road users."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.