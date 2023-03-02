Join in Clean Up Australia Day 2023 in the Illawarra

It's that weekend of year - Clean Up Australia Day.
There will be clean-up campaigns across Wollongong this weekend - 10 supported by Wollongong City Council from Helensburgh to Dapto.
Everyone's encouraged to get along to help just be sure to bring gloves, sturdy footwear, and sun protection.
Here's where and when:
Saturday, March 4:
Sunday, March 5:
More than 40 of Wollongong's schools are doing their bit by hosting clean-ups on Friday.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said cigarette butts, plastic food wrappers and drink containers topped the list of the most common types of rubbish picked up last year.
"Of those, chips and lolly bags were the worst offenders; these polluted our parks, sports fields and roadways which, when it rains, all end up in the ocean or scattered along the beaches."
Visit Clean Up Australia Day to find more locations or to register your own.
In Shellharbour the council's environment, waste and natural areas teams joined forces to clean up around Lake Illawarra's Picnic Island.
The cleared 27.5kg of recyclables, 18kg of general waste and 40kg of metal debris.
To find out where you can make your presence felt in Shellharbour over the weekend, go here.
