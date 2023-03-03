Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Government must fast-track aged care workers' visas

By Patrick Reid
Updated March 4 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asmita Regmi and Kylie Wilton outside IRT Woonona. They have restarted their careers as aged care cadets at IRT. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The aged care industry in Australia is experiencing a significant crisis in terms of staffing. A report released last year, by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) estimates there to be a current annual shortfall of 37,000 aged care workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.