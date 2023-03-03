Lower morale: The visa processing delays also significantly impact the morale of those who have been waiting a long time to come to Australia and assist. The long waiting time and uncertainty about their future is leading to stress and reduced motivation to migrate to Australia. Indeed, with other Western nations moving far more quickly to welcome foreign workers, many are giving up on our country and starting work in countries which have been quicker to act, with a more pragmatic approach to immigration and temporary visas. Only last month, at IRT we lost potential registered nurse candidates to the USA and Canada due to a more open and more accessible pathway to those countries.