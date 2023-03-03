The aged care industry in Australia is experiencing a significant crisis in terms of staffing. A report released last year, by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) estimates there to be a current annual shortfall of 37,000 aged care workers.
Aged care providers estimate a quarter of all shifts a week go unfilled and it is the elderly who are paying the price.
The impact this shortfall has on the care and safety of older Australians in nursing homes continues to alarm me. The Productivity Commission estimates we need to nearly triple the current workforce of 360,000 by 2050 to meet the increasing demand for aged care services.
While there are many contributing factors to the aged care workforce crisis, the significant delay in visa processing for aged care workers is a notable one.
For many years, Australia has experienced a shortage of aged care workers, and we have come to depend on the recruitment of foreign workers to help fill the gap.
These people come from countries like the Philippines, Nepal, India, Africa and Sri Lanka, and are making a valuable and essential contribution to the provision of care for the elderly residents of our nursing homes.
However, there are currently significant delays in the processing of training and working visas for these enthusiastic workers. Our ability to rely on their availability has become seriously hampered.
The Department of Home Affairs is still playing catch-up as it continues to wade through a massive backlog of one million visa applications that stacked up over the past three years. As of January, the outstanding pile was at 600,000.
The visa processing delays are having a range of negative impacts on the aged care industry, including:
Staffing shortages and increased costs: The delays in processing visas are causing significant staffing shortages in aged care centres, making the provision of care to our residents a daily challenge as we juggle shifts, rosters and people to ensure adequate staffing. As a stop-gap, aged care providers are often forced to rely on expensive agency staff to fill the many vacant shifts.
Increased workload for existing staff: The staffing shortages are putting additional pressure on our amazingly resilient aged care workers, who are already stretched to their limit. This could increase the risk of burnout which could in turn affect the quality of care; and also potentially affect the ability of staff to focus which can impact their own safety and health.
Risk of reduced quality of care: It stands to reason that if we can't provide enough staff that the quality of care provided to residents could decrease with a reduction in the types of support available to residents, particularly diversional therapy and lifestyle activities.
Lower morale: The visa processing delays also significantly impact the morale of those who have been waiting a long time to come to Australia and assist. The long waiting time and uncertainty about their future is leading to stress and reduced motivation to migrate to Australia. Indeed, with other Western nations moving far more quickly to welcome foreign workers, many are giving up on our country and starting work in countries which have been quicker to act, with a more pragmatic approach to immigration and temporary visas. Only last month, at IRT we lost potential registered nurse candidates to the USA and Canada due to a more open and more accessible pathway to those countries.
The impact of these problems is significant and far-reaching. The elderly residents of our nursing homes deserve to receive the highest quality of care, and the delay in visa processing for aged care workers seems to have little regard for this.
The government must take immediate action to prioritise aged care to address this issue, as the health and safety of older Australians is of the utmost importance.
One potential solution to this problem is to expedite visa processing for aged care workers.
This could be achieved by prioritising visa applications from workers in the aged care industry and providing additional resources to the Department of Home Affairs to help them process these applications more quickly.
Another potential solution is to increase the number of domestically sourced aged care workers in Australia. The Fair Work Commission (FWC) fast-tracking the promised pay rise for existing staff to this July will help achieve this.
However, the 15 per cent raise should be extended to staff in all roles, including those who provide food, laundry and cleaning services for residents, as well as maintenance and administrative support.
Investing in education and training programs will also encourage more people to pursue careers in the aged care industry. Additionally, the government could provide other incentives to hire and retain aged care workers, such as tax breaks, increased salary packaging options or subsidies.
We all agree that our older Australians deserve the best. Look how hard we have all worked during the last three years to keep them safe in the face of the pandemic!
Now is not the time for us to take our foot off the pedal.
